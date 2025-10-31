GIM AACSB Accreditation

Going​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ beyond local boundaries, Goa Institute of Management (GIM) has achieved a remarkable global milestone by earning the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) accreditation. This recognition places GIM among the top 6% of the best business schools worldwide. It reaffirms GIM’s dedication to offering innovative, impactful, and high-quality management education.

AACSB Accreditation

Founded in 1916, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) is the world’s oldest and most respected accrediting body for business schools. Only a small percentage of institutions worldwide meet its rigorous academic and operational standards.

This accreditation confirms GIM’s excellence in academic quality, faculty expertise, strategic management, student success, and research impact. It also highlights the institute’s commitment to continuous improvement and relevance in a rapidly evolving business environment.

A Global Point of Excellence

With this achievement, GIM joins a select group of globally recognised business schools. The milestone reflects GIM’s focus on ethical leadership, sustainability, innovation, and social responsibility—principles that have guided the institute since its inception.

On this momentous occasion, Prof. Ajit Parulekar, Director, Goa Institute of Management, said:

“The AACSB accreditation is a strong confirmation of our pursuit of academic excellence and responsible management education. It is the outcome of several years’ collective efforts of all our faculty, staff, students, and alumni who kept pushing the bar for excellence. The commendation encourages us to keep the mission of producing business leaders who bring about positive changes in society and the world of work.”

A Visionary and Impactful Journey

Since its establishment in 1993, GIM has stayed true to its mission of offering academically rigorous, socially relevant, and globally connected education. The institute offers several AICTE-approved programs designed to develop future leaders with a balance of analytical skills, ethical values, and leadership vision.

Furthermore, GIM continuously adapts its programs to meet emerging industry needs, ensuring that its graduates remain future-ready and socially conscious.

Looking Forward: The Journey After Accreditation

Earning the AACSB accreditation is not the end of GIM’s journey. Rather, it marks the beginning of a new phase of growth and innovation. The institute aims to strengthen its research ecosystem, expand industry partnerships, and enhance international collaborations.

In addition, GIM is committed to nurturing a learning culture that inspires curiosity, creativity, and lifelong growth.

As a result, the AACSB accreditation stands as both a recognition of GIM’s achievements and a catalyst for its continued evolution.

GIM’s journey reflects its global vision and unwavering belief in its guiding philosophy:



“Nurturing leaders for sustainable business.”

