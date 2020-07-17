HomeMBACAT 2020 Articles
  • Articles

    • Here’s everything you need to know about MAT 2020

    Posted on by Vasudha

    What is MAT?

    Management Aptitude Test or MAT as it is commonly referred to is a centralized test for admission into post-graduate degrees of Management and allied programmes in India. It started twenty-two years ago.

    The HRD Ministry of the Government of India recognized this as a standard admission test in 2003. MAT is conducted four times a year in February, May, September, and December. The validity of the score is twelve months. 

    What is the testing mode?

    The test is designed to be taken in the online or paper-based form. But owing to the present pandemic situation, the test has also been available through remote proctored mode on the internet since May this year.

    The IBT allows test-takers to access the test from their homes using a web-cam and an uninterrupted internet connection. A test taker can opt to take upto two modes of the test.

    What are the subjects tested in the MAT?

    The test takers are tested on five sections: Language Comprehension, Mathematical Skills, Data Analysis, Sufficiency, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, and Indian and Global Environment. 

    How is the test scored?

    The test format of MAT is of 200 marks of Multiple-Choice Questions, divided into 40 marks each of all the five subjects. The correct answer earns the test taker one mark while the incorrect answer is penalized with a negative mark of 0.25.

    But the General Awareness section is not counted in the overall percentage, and the marks of the other four sections are tabulated in the MAT scorecard, with Global Environment marks displayed separately. The scores reflect marks scaled to 800 instead of 160. 

    What is the duration of the test?

    The test duration is two hours and thirty minutes. The test taker can navigate between sections during the entire duration of the test. 

    Who is eligible to take MAT?

    AIMA (All India Management Association) has stipulated under graduation with a minimum of three years’ duration, in any discipline as the eligibility take the MAT. Students in the final-year of the undergraduate degree are also eligible to take the MAT. 

    What is the fees? 

    To appear for one mode (either paper-based or computer-based) in a test, you pay ₹ 1650 and for two modes (both paper-based and computer-based) you pay ₹ 2750. 

    Which institutes honour the MAT score?

    Many institutes in India and abroad accept the MAT score for admission into MBA programmes. More than 600 B schools in India accept this score, which makes MAT the biggest test for B school admissions in India. This is the second most popular admission test after the CAT conducted by IIMs in India.  

    The MAT ready reckoner

    Name of the test MAT
    Full form Management Aptitude Test
    Conducted by All India Management Assosciation
    How often 4 times a year – February, May, September, and December
    Mode  Paper-based; computer-based; remote proctored internet-based
    Score validity One year
    Subjects covered Language Comprehension; Mathematical skills; Data Analysis and Sufficiency; Intelligence and Critical Reasoning; Indian and Global Environment
    Number of questions 200
    Duration 150 minutes
    Marks awarded 40 in each of the 5 sections
    Question type Multiple choice
    Application process online
    Fees  1650/- for 1 exam; 2750/- for 2 exams
    Good for Admission to B schools in India and abroad

    If you plan to pursue a post-graduation in management in the coming year or next, you must take the MAT. The advantage of taking the MAT is, this score is a gateway to B schools not-only within India but also outside the country .

    You can take it four times a year, and in two different modes too, which just increases your chances of using the higher score when you apply.

    What is more, the difficulty level is not as high as other tests like the CAT, XAT, etc. Practice the questions in the sections and you stand a fair chance of a great score too. 

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for MAT Exam Discussion

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for [Official] SOIL PGPM One year Program Admission Profile Evaluation | PaGaLGuY

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for [Official] XIME Admission Queries 2020-22 | PaGaLGuY

    Read Next

    ICE Declared Exemptions for Non-Immigrant Students Taking Online Classes
    Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) under the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently announced temporary exemptions for non-immigrant students taking online classes for the fall 2020 semester due to the COVID pandemic. According to the press release, international students may not take the full online course and remain in the United States, as
    In Study Abroad  ·  18 hours ago
    Cracking the Code to MBA: Interactive guidance and mentorship sessions with IIM Calcutta students on navigating your MBA preparation journey
    The MBA Project is an initiative by a few students of IIM Calcutta and aims to guide MBA aspirants. It also plans to raise funds for the families living on the streets of Kolkata through its partnership with an International NGO Future Hope for its COVID relief efforts. Starting this Sunday, 19th of July, there
    In MBA  ·  16 hours ago
    MBA Programmes with Different Specialties
    What are the programmes students look out for on completing their under graduation? Post graduation in Management is perhaps what most people strive for. There are several advantages to doing a master’s in management, like honing one’s analytical thinking, getting an edge on your leadership acumen, whetting your decision-making skills, and not to forget, landing
    In MBA  ·  16 hours ago
    SPJIMR Mumbai vs MDI Gurgaon: Fees, Package, Seats, Cut-offs, and more
    Top management b-schools have been emerging the game-changers in the educational sector. The curriculum and exposure offered to aspirants have been assisting them in acquiring an exceptional skill set for future challenges and hurdles in the business sphere. Eminent faculties and mentors have been providing extraordinary mentorship to the aspirants to help them become future
    In MBA  ·  in 4 hours
    Here's everything you need to know about MAT 2020
    What is MAT? Management Aptitude Test or MAT as it is commonly referred to is a centralized test for admission into post-graduate degrees of Management and allied programmes in India. It started twenty-two years ago. The HRD Ministry of the Government of India recognized this as a standard admission test in 2003. MAT is conducted
    In MBA  ·  in 5 hours