Here’s all you need to know about the MBA programme in Digital Transformation at NMIMS

The Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering (MPSTME) has launched a distinct management program in Digital Transformation.

MPSTME has opened this MBA in their Mumbai campus under the aegis of SVKM’s (Shree Vile Parle Kelwani Mandal) NMIMS (Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies).

What is MBA in Digital Transformation at MPSTME?

MPSTME’s MBA in Digital Transformation is a course for young professionals with two years’ work experience to learn innovative ways in digital transformations across industries.

Aim of the program:

The course focuses on covering the gap in dealing with the challenges in incorporating new age, emergent technologies into business systems and processes.

The program aims to develop advanced digital skills and strategies for effectively integrating technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Blockchain into businesses.

Various sectors like manufacturing, finance, education, and healthcare today face the need for digitized processes. The world is moving in more digitized ways. Graduates of the program will help expedite the digital transformation smoothly.

The current pandemic scenario has made digital integration in companies inevitable. The program will churn out graduates who can ease digital transformation processes across industries.

Pedagogy:

The program is a blend of classroom sessions, industry exposure, capstone projects, and practical application. The course will furnish the students with the skills to design, implement, and manage digital innovations and disruptions in their businesses.

The institute will set up digital labs as Centers of Excellence to provide students with access to the latest tools and technologies to pursue live projects. Students will interact with top-of-the-line organizations in the digital transformation world like IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, etc.

Who can enroll?

Eligibility: Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ MCA /BSc (IT)/ BSc (Computer Science) /BSc (Maths) or any other graduate degree with Math as a compulsory subject; a minimum of two years of industry experience.

Duration: two years (six trimesters)

Program type: full-time

Optional: one year (three trimesters) for Certificate in Digital Transformation with specialization tracks in Supply Chain Management, Fintech, Retail, etc.

Career Prospects:

Students of the program have prospects for employment in consulting, sales, marketing. Graduates can work as Chief Digital Officer or head the client-interaction in sales.

Admission procedure:

Applicants must pass the test: NMAT by GMAC and apply for the program.

Register for NMAT by GMAC on www.nmat.org Register and apply for NMIMS MBA at www.nmat.nmims.edu

