Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Prelims 2019 Result Declared on gujarathighcourt.nic.in; Mains Exam on 19th Jan

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Prelims 2019 Result

The Gujarat High Court has conducted an exam on 17th November 2019 to select the candidates for the post of Civil Judge. An official notification was released by the Gujarat High Court that the results of the preliminary examination has been released in the official website of the Gujarat High Court on December 24, 2019. The candidates who wrote the Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Prelims 2019 examination can view the results from the official website of the Gujarat High Court.

A merit list will be released by the Gujarat high court, the list will consist of the names of the students who scored the minimum merit mark and passed the preliminary exam. The candidates who have cleared the Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Prelims 2019 exam will be qualified to take up the main exam.

Important Dates:

The important dates which should be followed by the candidates are as follows:

Events Dates Date of release of results for prelims exam December 24, 2019. Date of Main exam January 19, 2020. Date of release of Admit card for main exam January 10, 2020.

Steps to Follow to View Results:

The candidates have to visit the official website of the Gujarat High Court, gujarathighcourt.nic.in .

The candidates will find a link that says results.

The candidates have to provide their login information and the results will be displayed.

The candidates can take a print out of the results for future use.

The main exam will be followed by an interview. The interview will be the last process for the selection of a civil Judge. The main exam will be conducted on January 19, 2020. The admit card for the exam will be released on January 10, 2019. The candidates can download it from the official website of the Gujarat High court.

