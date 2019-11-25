HARTRON Recruitment 2019: Apply for 120 Programmer & DEO Posts on hartron.org.in, Apply before 5th Dec

HARTRON Recruitment 2019

HARTRON (Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited) has invited applications for the posts of Programmers, DEO and others. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through the prescribed format on or before 5th December 2019.

The candidates with specific and certain educational qualification can apply for HARTRON job notification 2019. The candidates with qualifications like BE/ B. Tech/ Diploma have a golden chance to grab the job opportunity. The candidates applying for DEO posts should note that they should have passed the O level or 1-year computer course.

Short job summary:

Notification HARTRON Recruitment 2019 Notification date 25th November 2019 Last date to submit the application 5th December 2019 Official website Https://hartron.org.in/ City Panchkula State Haryana Country India Educational qualification Graduate, secondary, senior secondary Functional Other functional areas

Important date:

The Last date to submit the application form – 5th December 2019.

Vacancy details:

Programmer (ASP. NET) – 20.

Junior Programmer (ASP. NET) – 20.

Data Entry Operator – 80.

Educational qualification:

Programmer (ASP. NET)- the candidate should have passed BE/ B. Tech in any stream/ M. Sc (computer science/IT)/ MCA/B’/C’ level course from DOE/NIELIT with 60% marks or the candidate should have M. Sc (In subject mentioned in notification) with 60% marks and PGDCA with 60% marks. The candidate should also have knowledge in software development on NET, MS Access/SQL server.

Junior Programmer (ASP. NET) – the candidate should have graduate 55% marks with PGDCA/PDCA/PGDIT/APGDCA or BCA/B. Sc (in the subject mentioned in notification).

Data Entry Operator – the candidate should have 12th standard with 50% marks or graduation and O level or one-year computer course.

Pay scale:

Programmer (ASP. NET) – Rs. 25200/-.

Junior Programmer (ASP. NET) – Rs. 20250/-.

Data Entry Operator – Rs. 13500/-.

The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the official website. on or before 5th December 2019.

