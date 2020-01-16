GSSSB Supervisor Instructor CPT Admit Card 2020 Out on ojas.gujarat.gov.in; Direct Link to Download here

GSSSB Supervisor Instructor CPT Admit Card 2020

The admit card for Supervisor Instructor Computer Proficiency Test has been released by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB). Candidates applied for the GSSSB Supervisor Instructor CPT 2020 exam can download the admit card from the official website of GSSSB.

Candidates needs to provide their login credentials in order to download their admit card from the official website. Those appearing in the Computer Proficiency Test for Supervisor Instructor posts can get all the exam related information such as venue, date and time in GSSSB Admit Card 2019.

Candidates can download the GSSSB Supervisor Instructor CPT Admit Card 2020 by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below. The credentials required to download the GSSSB Supervisor Instructor CPT 2020 admit card is Confirmation Number and Date of Birth.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the GSSSB Supervisor Instructor CPT Admit Card 2020 is www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in .

Steps to download GSSSB Supervisor Instructor CPT Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website of GSSSB as mentioned above.

Click on the ‘Examination Call Letter” on the home page.

You will get redirected to a new window to select the Job.

Enter the credentials required to download the admit card.

Check and download the GSSSB Supervisor Instructor CPT 2020 admit card for GSSSB Supervisor Instructor CPT.

The direct web-link to download the admit card is here, Direct Link for GSSSB Supervisor Instructor CPT Admit Card 2020.

Earlier Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) had released the notification for the posts of Supervisor Instructor (Electrical Group) and Supervisor Instructor (Computer Group).

Candidates are advised to keep re-checking the official website of Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) for latest updates regarding the Supervisor Instructor selection process.

<noscript><iframe title="#GSSSB #Supervisor #Instructor CPT || PPT || #DeepComputer #kutch || #GSSSB" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/eUaF12ZI9xk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

