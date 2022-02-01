Marwadi Education Foundation’s Group of Institutions (MEFGI), established in 2008 under the Bombay Public Trust Act 1950, is an organ of the Marwadi Education Foundation. It is among the 4% Indian institutions accredited with NAAC A+ Grade and the only one in Gujarat. Marwadi University is promoted by Marwadi Shares and Finance Limited (MSFL) & Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Pvt. Ltd. (CIBPL), a major stock broking company and a leading firm dealing in technical and arbitrage trading in Indian Stock Markets. Spread across 42+ acres campus, it is home to 10,000+ students from 51 countries enrolled in 30+ diverse programmes taught by 500+ Faculty that include 120+ Ph D Faculty, offering a unique blend of quality education, industry-connect and global exposure at a very affordable cost in a safe and secure environment of Rajkot.

Marwadi University, the Best University in Gujarat, offers various sub-courses in Business Management as that of MBA, PGDM and MAM (Dual degree). The key objective of MBA programme is to prepare the students with the implied knowledge, analytical ability and enhance management skills that are essentially needed by the leading organistions in the business world.