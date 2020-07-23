GATE 2021 and JAM 2021 Applications to Start soon

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) conducting the exams Joint Admission Test for Masters in Science (M.Sc.) (JAM) and the General Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) has opened their official websites to provide the aspiring students to get information regarding the exams of 2021.

What exactly is the GATE Exam?

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an all-India examination conducted in a total of eight zones across the country by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology which includes the one’s at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras & Roorkee on behalf of the National Coordinating Board (NCB), Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), Government of India.

It is an entrance test, clearing which becomes a criterion which must be cleared by all the students aspiring to pursue the course for Masters in Technology (M.Tech) is primarily the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and in the various Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Various other well known colleges are offering Masters degree in Technology also lookup for the GATE scorecard to decide an applicant’s admission to their institute.

GATE Score is no longer just meant for fetching admissions for Masters degree, but now this GATE Scorecard also helps you find a job in various Government Companies and Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and various other fellowships.

What exactly is the JAM Exam?

JAM is an entrance test, clearing which becomes a criterion which must be cleared by all the students aspiring to pursue the courses, Masters in Science (M.Sc.) (Two Years), Joint Masters in Science (M.Sc.)- Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), Dual Degree and other post-bachelor degree programmes in Science) is primarily the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and in the various Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Various other well known colleges offering similar courses or degrees also lookup for the GATE scorecard to decide an applicant’s admission to their institute.

Eligibility for GATE 2021

Educational Qualifications that is compulsory for any aspirant to have

A candidate has to meet any one of the following educational qualification criteria to appear for the GATE exam 2021.

Bachelor’s degree Completed/Studying in the final year in Engineering/Technology (4 years after 10+2 or 3 years after Bachelors in Science (B.Sc. )/ Diploma in Engineering/ Technology). Bachelor’s degree Completed/Studying in the final year of 5 years Architecture program. Bachelor’s degree holders in B.Sc.(Research)/ B.S of 4 years after 10+2 program in Science (B.S.) and those who are in the final year of the course. Master’s degree M.Sc./ M.A./ MCA or equivalent program holders in any branch of Science/ Mathematics/ Statistics/Computer Applications. 4 years Integrated Master’s degree (Post B.Sc.) in Engineering/Technology and the final year students. 5 years Integrated M. Sc/B.S./M.S Master’s degree programs or Dual Degree program in Engineering/ Technology Students who obtained B.E/ B.Tech/ B.Arch equivalent examinations conducted by Professional Societies, recognized by MHRD/ UPSC/ AICTE



Age Limit Criteria

There is no maximum and minimum age requirements to appear for the GATE exam 2021. Any aspirant who clears the educational qualifications required can sit for the exam, however old they may be.

Criteria for Nationality

Indian citizens and the candidates from Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Ethiopia and the UAE are eligible to appear for the GATE exam, and there are proper document requirements for those international candidates to appear for the exam.

Eligibility for JAM 2021

Following are the general requirements that students are required to fulfil in order to be eligible for appearing for JAM 2021

Nationality – Indian or Foreign Citizen from Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Ethiopia and the UAE are eligible to appear for the GATE exam, and there are proper document requirements for those international candidates to appear for the exam.

Bachelor’s degree in Science. Either appearing or appeared for the final examination of the qualifying degree, both will do.

GATE 2021 – Different Papers

GATE Paper Code GATE Paper Code Aerospace Engineering AE Instrumentation Engineering IN Agricultural Engineering AG Mathematics MA Architecture and Planning AR Mechanical Engineering ME Bio-medical Engineering BM Mining Engineering MN Biotechnology BT Metallurgical Engineering MT Civil Engineering CE Petroleum Engineering PE Chemical Engineering CH Physics PH Computer Science and Information Technology CS Production and Industrial Engineering PI Chemistry CY Statistics ST Electronics and Communication Engineering EC Textile Engineering and Fibre Science TF Electrical Engineering EE Engineering Sciences XE Ecology and Evolution EY Life Sciences XL Geology and Geophysics GG

Papers for Engineering Sciences Students

GATE Paper CODE Engineering Mathematics (Compulsory) A

Any two of these sections:

Fluid Mechanics B Material Sciences C Solid Mechanics D Thermodynamics E Polymer Science and Engineering F Food Technology G Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences H

Papers for Life Science Students

GATE Paper CODE Chemistry (Compulsory) P

Any two of these sections:

Biochemistry Q Botany R Microbiology S Zoology T Food Technology U

JAM 2021 – Different Papers

JAM Paper Code Biotechnology BT Chemistry CY Geology GG Mathematics MA Mathematical Statistics MS Physics PH

Documents Required for both JAM 2021 and GATE 2021

Apart from Government IDs, all the candidates need to submit the degree certificate/provisional certificate/course completion certificate/professional certificate/membership certificate issued by the institute.

Candidates who are still in the final year or are waiting for the results just need to submit a certificate from the Principal or Registrar of their college or university which mentions that the particular applicant has completed all the requirements for obtaining his or her Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent qualification on the date when the certificate has been issued.

