GATE 2021 and JAM 2021 Applications to Start soon

    Posted on by Vasudha

    Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) conducting the exams Joint Admission Test for Masters in Science (M.Sc.) (JAM) and the General Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) has opened their official websites to provide the aspiring students to get information regarding the exams of 2021.

    What exactly is the GATE Exam?

    The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an all-India examination conducted in a total of eight zones across the country by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology which includes the one’s at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras & Roorkee on behalf of the National Coordinating Board (NCB), Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), Government of India.

    It is an entrance test, clearing which becomes a criterion which must be cleared by all the students aspiring to pursue the course for Masters in Technology (M.Tech) is primarily the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and in the various Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

    Various other well known colleges are offering Masters degree in Technology also lookup for the GATE scorecard to decide an applicant’s admission to their institute.

    GATE Score is no longer just meant for fetching admissions for Masters degree, but now this GATE Scorecard also helps you find a job in various Government Companies and Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and various other fellowships.

    What exactly is the JAM Exam?

    The Joint Admission Test for Masters in Science (M.Sc.) (JAM)  is an all-India examination conducted in a total of eight zones across the country by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology which includes the one’s at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras & Roorkee on behalf of the National Coordinating Board (NCB), Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), Government of India.

     JAM is an entrance test, clearing which becomes a criterion which must be cleared by all the students aspiring to pursue the courses, Masters in Science (M.Sc.) (Two Years), Joint Masters in Science (M.Sc.)-  Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), Dual Degree and other post-bachelor degree programmes in Science) is primarily the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and in the various Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

    Various other well known colleges offering similar courses or degrees also lookup for the GATE scorecard to decide an applicant’s admission to their institute.

    Eligibility for GATE 2021

    1. Educational Qualifications that is compulsory for any aspirant to have

    A candidate has to meet any one of the following educational qualification criteria to appear for the GATE exam 2021.

        • Bachelor’s degree Completed/Studying in the final year in Engineering/Technology (4 years after 10+2 or 3 years after Bachelors in Science (B.Sc. )/ Diploma in Engineering/ Technology).
        • Bachelor’s degree Completed/Studying in the final year of 5 years Architecture program.
        • Bachelor’s degree holders in B.Sc.(Research)/ B.S of 4 years after 10+2 program in Science (B.S.) and those who are in the final year of the course.
        • Master’s degree M.Sc./ M.A./ MCA or equivalent program holders in any branch of Science/ Mathematics/ Statistics/Computer Applications.
        • 4 years Integrated Master’s degree (Post B.Sc.) in Engineering/Technology and the final year students.
        • 5 years Integrated M. Sc/B.S./M.S Master’s degree programs or Dual Degree program in Engineering/ Technology
        • Students who obtained B.E/ B.Tech/ B.Arch equivalent examinations conducted by Professional Societies, recognized by MHRD/ UPSC/ AICTE
    1. Age Limit Criteria

    There is no maximum and minimum age requirements to appear for the GATE exam 2021. Any aspirant who clears the educational qualifications required can sit for the exam, however old they may be.

    1. Criteria for Nationality 

    Indian citizens and the candidates from Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Ethiopia and the UAE are eligible to appear for the GATE exam, and there are proper document requirements for those international candidates to appear for the exam.

    Eligibility for JAM 2021

    Following are the general requirements that students are required to fulfil in order to be eligible for appearing for JAM 2021

    Nationality – Indian or Foreign Citizen from Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Ethiopia and the UAE are eligible to appear for the GATE exam, and there are proper document requirements for those international candidates to appear for the exam.

    Bachelor’s degree in Science. Either appearing or appeared for the final examination of the qualifying degree, both will do.

    GATE 2021 – Different Papers

    GATE Paper Code GATE Paper Code
    Aerospace Engineering  AE Instrumentation Engineering IN
    Agricultural Engineering AG Mathematics MA
    Architecture and Planning  AR Mechanical Engineering ME
    Bio-medical Engineering  BM  Mining Engineering  MN
    Biotechnology BT Metallurgical Engineering MT
    Civil Engineering CE Petroleum Engineering PE
    Chemical Engineering CH Physics  PH
    Computer Science and Information

    Technology

    		 CS Production and Industrial

    Engineering

    		 PI
    Chemistry CY Statistics ST
    Electronics and Communication

    Engineering

    		 EC Textile Engineering and Fibre

    Science

    		 TF
    Electrical Engineering EE Engineering Sciences XE
    Ecology and Evolution EY Life Sciences XL
    Geology and Geophysics GG

    Papers for Engineering Sciences Students

    GATE Paper CODE
    Engineering Mathematics (Compulsory) A

    Any two of these sections:

    Fluid Mechanics B
    Material Sciences C
    Solid Mechanics D
    Thermodynamics E
    Polymer Science and Engineering F
    Food Technology G
    Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences H

    Papers for Life Science Students

    GATE Paper CODE
    Chemistry (Compulsory) P

    Any two of these sections:

    Biochemistry Q
    Botany R
    Microbiology S
    Zoology T
    Food Technology U

    JAM 2021 – Different Papers

    JAM Paper Code
    Biotechnology BT
    Chemistry CY
    Geology GG
    Mathematics MA
    Mathematical Statistics MS
    Physics PH

    Documents Required for both JAM 2021 and GATE 2021

    Apart from Government IDs, all the candidates need to submit the degree certificate/provisional certificate/course completion certificate/professional certificate/membership certificate issued by the institute.

    Candidates who are still in the final year or are waiting for the results just need to submit a certificate from the Principal or Registrar of their college or university which mentions that the particular applicant has completed all the requirements for obtaining his or her Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent qualification on the date when the certificate has been issued.

