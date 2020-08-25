Everything You Must Know About the Examination Pattern of IIFT 2021

HomeMBAIIFT 2020 Articles
    For checking and downloading the detailed and latest IIFT Examination Pattern 2021, you must know about the total marks, number of questions, the process of marks distribution, examination duration, etc. of the IIFT examination.

    IIFT (Indian Institute of Foreign Trade) 2021 which is a national-level MBA entrance examination gets conducted by NTA for taking admission to the MBA course.

    NTA has not yet released the notification of IIFT 2021 though it is hoped that the examination will be conducted on the 1st Sunday of December this year similar to earlier years.

    IIFT happens to be a computer-based examination and this article will give you full information on the exam pattern of IIFT 2021 besides the alterations (if any) that have been introduced in the examination.

    You need to observe the examination pattern of IIFT for the earlier year. The changed examination pattern would be updated when the NTA will release the official notification:

    The examination pattern of IIFT 2021

    Serial Number IIFT Examination Sections Number of Questions (approximately)
    1 Verbal Ability/English Usage 20
    2 Logical Reasoning 20
    3 Reading Comprehension 16
    4 Quantitative Ability 20
    5 Data Interpretation 20
    6 General Awareness 18
    Number of questions (in total) 114

    There can be a change in the number of questions present in every section according to the examiners’ discretion

    Examination Structure of IIFT 2021

    Paper Structure of IIFT Details
    Number of Questions in total 114
    Marks for correct choices Varied
    Number of choices according to questions 4
    Deduction of marks for wrong choice One-third of the marks that are allotted
    Duration of test 2 hours (120 minutes)

    When you become acquainted with the IIFT 2021 exam pattern, you must have a full understanding of the syllabus of IIFT.

    The syllabus for IIFT 2021

    The syllabus that students can hope to face in IIFT 2021 is:

    Verbal Ability/English Usage/Reading Comprehension

    • Synonyms
    • Phrases
    • Grammar

    Logical Reasoning

    • Comparisons
    • Analysis and Series
    • Deductions

    Quantitative Ability

    • Probability
    • Mensuration

    Data Interpretation

    • Caselets
    • Pie Chart

    General Awareness

    • Politics
    • Business
    • Banking

    The aspirants of IIFT 2021 should register themselves for the exam within the mentioned timeframe. As the date of the examination has been released, aspirants should begin their preparation for IIFT 2021 according to the IIFT exam pattern.

    This examination is hoped to happen in twenty test cities all across India, like Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Dehradun, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, etc.

