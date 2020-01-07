ITBP Driver Admit Card 2020 Released at itbpolice.nic.in, Check How to Download

The ITBP is one of the five Central Armed Forces in India. It is responsible for India’s deployment at the India-Tibet border. It was raised on 24 October 1962 under the CRPF Act that passed in the same year. ITBP has mainly five functions; these functions are listed below

Check illegal smuggling across the border

Vigil on Northern borders between the countries.

Provide security and safety in sensitive areas

Restore peace and maintain law and order

Maintain peace among the nations.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has released the official notification for the written examination for the recruitment of various posts of drivers. The examination will be held in the year 2020, and the recruitment will be followed by that only.

As per the notification issued on the website, the examination will be held on January 19, 2020, for the posts of constable driver. The admit card will be issued on the website soon. Candidates that have enrolled for the examination can refer to the website for the same and download the admit card for the examination.

How to download the admit card

To download the admit card for the ITBP driver Post examination, follow the following steps:

Go to the official website of ITBP

Look for the ITBP admit card link

Click on the link

Enter your applicant number

The admit card will be generated

Check your examination timing, examination centre etc.

Click on download to get the admit card.

Candidates are advised to keep an extra copy of the admit card for further use.

Candidates who have enrolled for the examination are advised to visit the official website at regular intervals to check for further updates and notifications. The hall ticket or admit card for the examination is expected to be generated by 2nd week of January.

The ITBP recruitment examination is being conducted for the post of constable driver. The examination will be conducted on the 19th of January 2020. The organizing body will be releasing the official examination admit card by the second week of January.

Candidates amust the official website of ITBP @ for all further details and notifications. The details of the recruitment procedure and the format for all qualifying examinations will also be available on the same website.

Key tips for the examination: –

Candidates should keep checking the website @ itbpolice.nic.in for updates and notifications

Keep an extra copy of the admit card.

Check your examination centre properly and report to the centre 30 minutes before the exam commences.

Do not use any unfair means

Keep your original documents ready for document verification.

FAQs:-

Question: Which is the official website to download the admit card?

Answer: The admit card for the ITBP recruitment examination will be available on the official site @ www.itbpolice.nic.in.

Question: When is the examination?

Answer: The ITBP recruitment exam will be conducted on January 19, 2020.

Question: When will get the admit card and from where?

Answer: The admit card will be available on the official website by the second week of January.

Question: Where will be the posting if I qualify the examination?

Answer: The conducting body will decide about the postings.

