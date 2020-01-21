HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • ESIC UDC Phase III Result 2020 Released on esic.nic.in; Check Details here

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    ESIC UDC Phase III Result 2020: Candidates can download the result released on the official website, esic.nic.in.

    ESIC UDC Phase III Result 2020
    ESIC UDC Phase III Result 2020

    Employee State Insurance Corporation ESIC recently announced phase III result for the Upper Division Clerk UDC post recruitment in ESIC various states. Those applicants who appeared in the phase 3 test can check the results now.

    Important Dates:

    Application Begin: 16 March 2019
    Last Date for Apply Online: 15 April 2019
    Last Date Pay Exam Fee 15 April 2019
    Admit Card Available 20 June 2019
    Pre-Exam Date 14 July 2019
    Result Available 08 August 2019
    Revised UDC Result Available 13 August 2019
    UDC Phase II Exam Date 01 September 2019
    UDC Phase III Exam Date 20 October 2019
    UDC Phase II Admit Card Available 16 November 2019
    UDC Phase II Result Available 24 November 2019
    UDC Phase III & Stenographer Phase II Exam Date 04 October 2019
    Skill Test Date 20 October 2019
    New Skill Test Date 01 December 2019
    Phase III Result 07 January 2020

    The official web site to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.esic.nic.in/ .

    Fee Payment:

    General / OBC 500
    SC / ST / PH 250
    Female All Category 250

    Note: Payment of the Application Fee can be done Through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking Only.

    Age Limit:

    • Lower Age Limit:18 Years
    • Upper Age Limit:27 Years

    Age Relaxation for the reserved category students will be as per Recruitment protocols.

    Eligibility Criteria:

    • For Stenographer post: 10+2 Intermediate Exam in Any Recognized Board in India with typing speed at 80 wpm English / Hindi
    • For Upper Division Clerk UDC post: Any graduate degree

    Vacancy Details:

    State Name Name of the Post Total Openings
    Uttar Pradesh Stenographer 04
    UDC 74
    Bihar Stenographer 02
    UDC 59
    Chhattisgarh Stenographer 01
    UDC 39
    Delhi (DMD) Stenographer 06
    UDC 61
    Delhi HQ Stenographer 17
    UDC 23
    Delhi Stenographer 02
    UDC 94
    Uttrakhand Stenographer 01
    UDC 09
    Rajasthan Stenographer 04
    UDC 35
    Haryana Stenographer 11
    UDC 48
    Madhya Pradesh Stenographer 02
    UDC 68
    Jharkhand Stenographer 01
    UDC 17
    Maharashtra Stenographer 25
    UDC 325
    Karnataka Stenographer 16
    UDC 143
    Kerala Stenographer 03
    UDC 61
    Jammu & Kashmir Stenographer 01
    UDC 03
    North East Stenographer 01
    UDC 25
    Orissa Stenographer 03
    UDC 28
    Puducherry Stenographer 01
    UDC 11
    Punjab Stenographer 03
    UDC 80
    Himachal Pradesh Stenographer 0
    UDC 29
    Tamil Naidu Stenographer 20
    UDC 131
    Telangana Stenographer 21
    UDC 112
    Goa Stenographer 01
    UDC 08
    Gujarat Stenographer 04
    UDC 143
    West Bengal Stenographer 10
    UDC 135
    Andhra Pradesh Stenographer 326
    UDC 11

    Also read, ESIC UDC Phase 3 Result 2019-20.

    Read Next

    Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Apply by 10th Feb on police.rajasthan.gov.in
    Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for the vacant post by 10th Feb on police.rajasthan.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    UPPCL JE Civil Admit Card Released Today on upenergy.in; Steps to Download here
    UPPCL JE Civil Admit Card: Candidates can download the admit card released today on the official website, upenergy.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Dyal Singh College Recruitment 2020: Apply for 94 Assistant Professor Posts on dsc.du.ac.in
    Dyal Singh College Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 94 Assistant Professor Posts on the official website, dsc.du.ac.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    ESIC UDC Phase III Result 2020 Released on esic.nic.in; Check Details here
    ESIC UDC Phase III Result 2020: Candidates can download the result released on the official website, esic.nic.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours
    IIT Madras HSEE 2020: Apply before 22nd Jan on hsee.iitm.ac.in
    IIT Madras HSEE 2020: Candidates can apply before 22nd Jan on hsee.iitm.ac.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours