ESIC UDC Phase III Result 2020 Released on esic.nic.in; Check Details here

ESIC UDC Phase III Result 2020

Employee State Insurance Corporation ESIC recently announced phase III result for the Upper Division Clerk UDC post recruitment in ESIC various states. Those applicants who appeared in the phase 3 test can check the results now.

Important Dates:

Application Begin: 16 March 2019 Last Date for Apply Online: 15 April 2019 Last Date Pay Exam Fee 15 April 2019 Admit Card Available 20 June 2019 Pre-Exam Date 14 July 2019 Result Available 08 August 2019 Revised UDC Result Available 13 August 2019 UDC Phase II Exam Date 01 September 2019 UDC Phase III Exam Date 20 October 2019 UDC Phase II Admit Card Available 16 November 2019 UDC Phase II Result Available 24 November 2019 UDC Phase III & Stenographer Phase II Exam Date 04 October 2019 Skill Test Date 20 October 2019 New Skill Test Date 01 December 2019 Phase III Result 07 January 2020

The official web site to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.esic.nic.in/ .

Fee Payment:

General / OBC 500 SC / ST / PH 250 Female All Category 250

Note: Payment of the Application Fee can be done Through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking Only.

Age Limit:

Lower Age Limit:18 Years

Upper Age Limit:27 Years

Age Relaxation for the reserved category students will be as per Recruitment protocols.

Eligibility Criteria:

For Stenographer post: 10+2 Intermediate Exam in Any Recognized Board in India with typing speed at 80 wpm English / Hindi

For Upper Division Clerk UDC post: Any graduate degree

Vacancy Details:

State Name Name of the Post Total Openings Uttar Pradesh Stenographer 04 UDC 74 Bihar Stenographer 02 UDC 59 Chhattisgarh Stenographer 01 UDC 39 Delhi (DMD) Stenographer 06 UDC 61 Delhi HQ Stenographer 17 UDC 23 Delhi Stenographer 02 UDC 94 Uttrakhand Stenographer 01 UDC 09 Rajasthan Stenographer 04 UDC 35 Haryana Stenographer 11 UDC 48 Madhya Pradesh Stenographer 02 UDC 68 Jharkhand Stenographer 01 UDC 17 Maharashtra Stenographer 25 UDC 325 Karnataka Stenographer 16 UDC 143 Kerala Stenographer 03 UDC 61 Jammu & Kashmir Stenographer 01 UDC 03 North East Stenographer 01 UDC 25 Orissa Stenographer 03 UDC 28 Puducherry Stenographer 01 UDC 11 Punjab Stenographer 03 UDC 80 Himachal Pradesh Stenographer 0 UDC 29 Tamil Naidu Stenographer 20 UDC 131 Telangana Stenographer 21 UDC 112 Goa Stenographer 01 UDC 08 Gujarat Stenographer 04 UDC 143 West Bengal Stenographer 10 UDC 135 Andhra Pradesh Stenographer 326 UDC 11

Also read, ESIC UDC Phase 3 Result 2019-20.

<noscript><iframe title="ESIC UDC Phase III Result 2020 Released | ESIC UDC Tier-III Result Released | ESIC UDC Result" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/glAZxSxp8vA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More