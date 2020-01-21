ESIC UDC Phase III Result 2020 Released on esic.nic.in; Check Details here
Employee State Insurance Corporation ESIC recently announced phase III result for the Upper Division Clerk UDC post recruitment in ESIC various states. Those applicants who appeared in the phase 3 test can check the results now.
Important Dates:
|Application Begin:
|16 March 2019
|Last Date for Apply Online:
|15 April 2019
|Last Date Pay Exam Fee
|15 April 2019
|Admit Card Available
|20 June 2019
|Pre-Exam Date
|14 July 2019
|Result Available
|08 August 2019
|Revised UDC Result Available
|13 August 2019
|UDC Phase II Exam Date
|01 September 2019
|UDC Phase III Exam Date
|20 October 2019
|UDC Phase II Admit Card Available
|16 November 2019
|UDC Phase II Result Available
|24 November 2019
|UDC Phase III & Stenographer Phase II Exam Date
|04 October 2019
|Skill Test Date
|20 October 2019
|New Skill Test Date
|01 December 2019
|Phase III Result
|07 January 2020
The official web site to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.esic.nic.in/ .
Fee Payment:
|General / OBC
|500
|SC / ST / PH
|250
|Female All Category
|250
Note: Payment of the Application Fee can be done Through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking Only.
Age Limit:
- Lower Age Limit:18 Years
- Upper Age Limit:27 Years
Age Relaxation for the reserved category students will be as per Recruitment protocols.
Eligibility Criteria:
- For Stenographer post: 10+2 Intermediate Exam in Any Recognized Board in India with typing speed at 80 wpm English / Hindi
- For Upper Division Clerk UDC post: Any graduate degree
Vacancy Details:
|State Name
|Name of the Post
|Total Openings
|Uttar Pradesh
|Stenographer
|04
|UDC
|74
|Bihar
|Stenographer
|02
|UDC
|59
|Chhattisgarh
|Stenographer
|01
|UDC
|39
|Delhi (DMD)
|Stenographer
|06
|UDC
|61
|Delhi HQ
|Stenographer
|17
|UDC
|23
|Delhi
|Stenographer
|02
|UDC
|94
|Uttrakhand
|Stenographer
|01
|UDC
|09
|Rajasthan
|Stenographer
|04
|UDC
|35
|Haryana
|Stenographer
|11
|UDC
|48
|Madhya Pradesh
|Stenographer
|02
|UDC
|68
|Jharkhand
|Stenographer
|01
|UDC
|17
|Maharashtra
|Stenographer
|25
|UDC
|325
|Karnataka
|Stenographer
|16
|UDC
|143
|Kerala
|Stenographer
|03
|UDC
|61
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Stenographer
|01
|UDC
|03
|North East
|Stenographer
|01
|UDC
|25
|Orissa
|Stenographer
|03
|UDC
|28
|Puducherry
|Stenographer
|01
|UDC
|11
|Punjab
|Stenographer
|03
|UDC
|80
|Himachal Pradesh
|Stenographer
|0
|UDC
|29
|Tamil Naidu
|Stenographer
|20
|UDC
|131
|Telangana
|Stenographer
|21
|UDC
|112
|Goa
|Stenographer
|01
|UDC
|08
|Gujarat
|Stenographer
|04
|UDC
|143
|West Bengal
|Stenographer
|10
|UDC
|135
|Andhra Pradesh
|Stenographer
|326
|UDC
|11
