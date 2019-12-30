EIL Recruitment 2020: Apply for Manager and Senior Manager Posts on engineersindia.com

The notification has been passed by Engineers India Limited (EIL) welcoming applications for the post of Manager and Senior Manager posts. Enthusiastic candidates can apply for Engineers India Limited (EIL) Recruitment 2020 through the designated format on or before 06 January 2020 being it the last date.

Important Date:

Particulars Dates Start Date of Online Application: 20 December 2019 Closing Date of Online Application: 6th January 2020

Vacancy Details

Rock Engineer (Manager or Sr. Manager) : 01 Post

: 01 Post Hydro Geologist (Manager or Sr. Manager): 01 Post

Age Limit:

Rock Engineer (Manager or senior)

The candidate shall hold the uppermost age limit of 36 Years.

For a senior manager, the age limit is 40 Years.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Rock Engineer (Manager):

The candidate shall hold a B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc. (Engineering) in Civil Discipline with at least 65% marks & M.E/M. Tech/M.Sc. (Engineering) in Rock Mechanics/Rock Engineering with least 65% marks from acknowledged university/Institute in India.

Holding 7years post qualification experience in planning and supervising investigations, analysis and design of tunnels, shafts, and caverns prepare detail engineering estimation and drawings including rock support as well as technical site support during construction. Candidate should know various engineering software, IS, ASTM codes and ISRM guidelines required for engineering and design of underground structures.

Rock Engineer (Senior Manager):

The candidate must hold an E./B.Tech/B.Sc. (Engineering) in Civil Discipline with at least 65% marks & M.E/M. Tech/M.Sc. (Engineering) in Rock Mechanics/Rock Engineering with least 65% marks from recognized Institute in India.

Holding eleven years post qualification experience in planning and supervising researches, analysis, and study of tunnels, shafts, and caverns, prepare detail engineering calculation and drawings including rock support as well as technical site support throughout construction.

It is also desirable to know various engineering software, IS, ASTM codes and ISRM guidelines needed for engineering and design of underground structures.

How to Apply

Enthusiastic candidates can apply for Engineers India Limited (EIL) Recruitment 2020 through the designated format on or before 06 January 2020.

