HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • NPCIL Recruitment 2020 for 102 Scientific Assistant and Technician posts on npcilcareers.co.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 102 Scientific Assistant and Technician posts on npcilcareers.co.in.

    NPCIL Recruitment 2020
    NPCIL Recruitment 2020

    Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited -NPCIL is seeking for candidates for the recruitment of 102 posts of Scientific Assistants/B and Technician/ B at Gorakhpur and Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojna Vill, GHAVPV.

    Important Dates:

    Candidates must note the following important dates for the recruitment in NPCIL:

    • The beginning of application form is 15th January 2020
    • The deadline to submit the application form is 31st January 2020
    • NPCIL will update the exam date soon on the official website

    Candidates interested can visit the official website which is www.npcilcareers.co.in  for more details on the recruitment process.

    Application Procedure:

    Candidates must follow the following mentioned steps to apply for the posts in Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL):

    • Candidates must be needed to visit the NPCIL official website.
    • There would be a careers section on the page and it will display the advertisement of the posts.
    • Candidates would need to click on the post they wish to apply.
    • The new page will open on the screen and candidates can click on apply now link
    • Candidates would need to create the new registration ID and generate a password for future reference.
    • It would be completely necessary for the candidates to login with the ID and password to fill the application form.
    • It is always mandatory for the candidates to upload the signature and photograph as mentioned in the instructions of the form.
    • Application form will only be accepted if the application fee is paid through any of the online method of payment.
    • Candidates can save and take the print out of the application form for the future reference.

    Selection Process:

    Candidates would get selected for the job on the basis of the written test. The computer-based examination will be divided into two sections of part 1 and part 2 with the duration of 120 minutes and 60 questions in each section.

    Also read, NPCIL Recruitment 2020.

    Read Next