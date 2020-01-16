NPCIL Recruitment 2020 for 102 Scientific Assistant and Technician posts on npcilcareers.co.in

NPCIL Recruitment 2020

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited -NPCIL is seeking for candidates for the recruitment of 102 posts of Scientific Assistants/B and Technician/ B at Gorakhpur and Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojna Vill, GHAVPV.

Important Dates:

Candidates must note the following important dates for the recruitment in NPCIL:

The beginning of application form is 15th January 2020

The deadline to submit the application form is 31st January 2020

NPCIL will update the exam date soon on the official website

Candidates interested can visit the official website which is www.npcilcareers.co.in for more details on the recruitment process.

Application Procedure:

Candidates must follow the following mentioned steps to apply for the posts in Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL):

Candidates must be needed to visit the NPCIL official website.

There would be a careers section on the page and it will display the advertisement of the posts.

Candidates would need to click on the post they wish to apply.

The new page will open on the screen and candidates can click on apply now link

Candidates would need to create the new registration ID and generate a password for future reference.

It would be completely necessary for the candidates to login with the ID and password to fill the application form.

It is always mandatory for the candidates to upload the signature and photograph as mentioned in the instructions of the form.

Application form will only be accepted if the application fee is paid through any of the online method of payment.

Candidates can save and take the print out of the application form for the future reference.

Selection Process:

Candidates would get selected for the job on the basis of the written test. The computer-based examination will be divided into two sections of part 1 and part 2 with the duration of 120 minutes and 60 questions in each section.

Also read, NPCIL Recruitment 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="NPCIL Recruitment 2020 - Apply Online for 102 Scientific Assistant/ B & Technician/ B Post" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/d9ex4ndENYE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More