NPCIL Recruitment 2020 for 102 Scientific Assistant and Technician posts on npcilcareers.co.in
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited -NPCIL is seeking for candidates for the recruitment of 102 posts of Scientific Assistants/B and Technician/ B at Gorakhpur and Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojna Vill, GHAVPV.
Important Dates:
Candidates must note the following important dates for the recruitment in NPCIL:
- The beginning of application form is 15th January 2020
- The deadline to submit the application form is 31st January 2020
- NPCIL will update the exam date soon on the official website
Candidates interested can visit the official website which is www.npcilcareers.co.in for more details on the recruitment process.
Application Procedure:
Candidates must follow the following mentioned steps to apply for the posts in Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL):
- Candidates must be needed to visit the NPCIL official website.
- There would be a careers section on the page and it will display the advertisement of the posts.
- Candidates would need to click on the post they wish to apply.
- The new page will open on the screen and candidates can click on apply now link
- Candidates would need to create the new registration ID and generate a password for future reference.
- It would be completely necessary for the candidates to login with the ID and password to fill the application form.
- It is always mandatory for the candidates to upload the signature and photograph as mentioned in the instructions of the form.
- Application form will only be accepted if the application fee is paid through any of the online method of payment.
- Candidates can save and take the print out of the application form for the future reference.
Selection Process:
Candidates would get selected for the job on the basis of the written test. The computer-based examination will be divided into two sections of part 1 and part 2 with the duration of 120 minutes and 60 questions in each section.
Also read, NPCIL Recruitment 2020.