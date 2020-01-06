HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    • DSSSB Fire Operator PET 2020 Admit Card Released on dsssb.delhi.gov.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    DSSSB Fire Operator PET 2020 Admit Card: Candidates can download the admit card released on the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

    DSSSB Fire Operator PET 2020 Admit Card

    Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has made Fire Operator PET Admit Card available on its official site. Candidates who applied for DSSSB Fire Operator post against the Advt No. 04/2019 can download the hall ticket through the official site of DSSSB, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

    Exam Highlights:

    Organization Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
    Name of Post Fire Operator (Only for Male)
    Number of Posts 706 Posts
    Advertisement No. & Post Code 04/19 & 18/19
    Exam Date 11th January to 22nd February 2020
    Release Date of Admit Card 4th January 2020
    Selection Process One Tier Examination

    Physical Endurance Test

    Document Verification
    Job Location Delhi
    Official Site dsssb.delhi.gov.in

    The exam will be conducted from 11th January to 22nd February 2020.

    Aspirants can download the Admit Card by adhering to the directions given beneath:

    • Candidates can visit the official DSSSB website, dssb.delhi.gov.in .
    • Click on DSSSB Admit Card 2020 link highlighted on the homepage.
    • Next, you will be redirected to the login page.
    • Enter your registration number/index number, date of birth and other details asked for signing in.
    • The Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
    • Candidates can download and spare it for future reference.

    Individuals must carry their hall ticket along with original id proof (Voter ID, Employee ID, College ID, PAN Card, Passport, Driving License, Bank Passbook with the photograph) along with its photocopy at the exam center failing which the candidate will not be allowed to answer the test.

    This test is being directed to recruit 706 individuals. The online process of registration started on 7 October 2019 till 6 November 2019. The final merit list will be made based on the applicant’s presentation in Physical Endurance Test, Driving Test and the written test.

    For further exam-related updates and detailed information, candidates can check the official website or the recruitment notification pdf available on the site.

    Also read, DSSSB Fire Operator 2019 PET Exam Schedule.

