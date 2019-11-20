TN TRB Recruitment 2019: Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board plans to come up with recruitment planner for next year, Check here for detail

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) is a recruitment body established in the state of Tamil Nadu especially for the recruitment of teachers into various government schools and colleges. For the recruitment of teachers, the board carries out detailed recruitment processes involving exams and interviews. Qualifying candidates are recruited successfully by the board for relevant posts.

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board is currently conducting the recruitment drive for the post of Assistant Professors in various arts and science colleges. The latest notification for this recruitment drive was announced by the board on 15th November 2019. Interested candidates should check the notification.

According to recent updates, the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board is planning to bring about a planner for recruitment. This recruitment planner will contain all the dates and basic information pertaining to the recruitment that will be coming up in the next year. This will enable the board to have an organised and pre-planned recruitment process designed ahead of time.

Important Dates

Release of Notification: – 15 th November 2019

November 2019 Release of the academic calendar – December 2019

Exams to be conducted by TN TRB – February 2020

There are several vacancies for which the TN TRB will be carrying out recruitment in the upcoming year. The board has announced its recruitment plans. But instead of releasing the dates one by one, it will be more comprehensive to curate a planner comprising the dates for the recruitment drive.

There are around seven hundred vacancies that the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board is looking to fill. The vacancies are for the posts of teachers in government polytechnic colleges, arts and science colleges, engineering colleges and even for schools. With so much on its plate, it is highly important for the board to be organized and sorted for its upcoming ventures. The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment has resorted to doing through the recruitment calendar for 2020.

According to officials, the calendar will be prepared and released in the month of December 2019, once the board has coordinated with the various departments that will be involved in the recruitment.

The officials have also stated that the board will be conducting the government polytechnic examination in the month of February 2020 (tentatively). There are have been major changes introduced for this examination. The officials stated that this examination would be conducted in the form of an online computer-based test. When the examination was last conducted in 2017, it was a written test which had to scrapped altogether because of a major scandal which was discovered in the written test. The board has claimed that the online test will be tamper-proof, unlike the previous tests.

Besides the recruitment of Assistant Professors, the board is also carrying out the recruitment for Post Graduate Teachers in government schools. Candidates planning to apply for any upcoming exam must wait for the release of the TN TRB planner 2020 for more details.

