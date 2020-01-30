DU Results 2019 UG/PG November/December to be Released Soon on du.ac.in

DU Results 2019

The undergraduate and postgraduate or UG/PG results 2019 to be released soon by the Delhi University, DU. Candidates appeared in this exam can check their results on the official website of Delhi University.

The results to be released is for the 1, 3 and 5 semesters for the UG and PG programs. If the result is not releasing tomorrow due to any reason it will definitely be declared latest by February 2, 2020. Students would be able to check their result on their respective college notice boards.

The Delhi University usually releases the results for the November- December semester examinations by end of December or early in January. This year the date of the release of the results got delayed due to the DUTA Strikes.

The official website to get more details on the exam and to download the DU Results 2019 is www.du.ac.in .

Steps to download DU Results 2019:

Visit the official web link of Delhi University.

Click on the “DU Results 2019” on the home page.

Select the semester for which you have written the exam.

Enter the credentials required to open the result.

Check and download the DU Results 2019.

Take a print out of the DU Results 2019 for future reference.

The result to be released soon has been declared by various sources. But there is no official notification released which can claim the result to be released on a particular date.

Keep visiting the official DU website and stay tuned to our page for more updates and timely information on the semester results.

Also read, Delhi University Recruitment 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="DU Results 2019 for UG/PG (Nov-Dec) Exam, Check Delhi University Results at du.ac.in | BA/BSC/B.COM" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/g2pE0yqcxlg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More