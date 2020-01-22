Delhi Nursery Admissions 2020 for EWS Category to Start from 25th Jan; Details on edudel.nic.in

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2020

The guidelines for admissions of Economically weak students, Children with disabilities at entry-level classes that is pre-nursery, Nursery, Pre-Primary, KG and Class 1 has been released by the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi.

All Private Unaided and Recognized Schools in Delhi except the minority schools must go through the guidelines which has been released. The guidelines released will be applicable from the academic session of 2020-21 onward.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2020 Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates Date of start of online application January 25, 2020 Last date of submission of online application February 24, 2020 Date of 1st computerized draw of lots February 29, 2020

The official website to go through the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2020 guidelines is www.edudel.nic.in . The admissions process to be commencing from 25th January 2020 and will be held through an online computerized admission system.

the dates of Draws further will be announced by the Directorate depending on the seats left vacant after the first draw. Those who are residing in Delhi and having an address proof and a certificate justifying his income being less than 1 Lakh per annum (for EWS Category) can apply for the seats in schools during this schedule.

The condition of the candidates with a minimum of 3 years of residence in Delhi has been waived off now. Candidates must have their income certificates issued by the Revenue Department of GNCT of Delhi, BPL/AAY (Ration Card/ Food Security Card Holder) is the only condition applicable now onward.

Age Limit:

The age limit set for the EWS and other category students is between 3-5 years for pre-nursery, 4-6 years for pre-primary and 5-7 years for Class 1.

And the age limit for Person with Disabilities in pre-nursery is 3-9 years, pre-primary is 4-9 years and for the primary classes is 5-9 years.

Total of 22% seats in all recognized private schools are reserved for the EWS/DG students and 3% are reserved for CWSN.

