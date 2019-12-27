CLAT 2020 Category Wise CUT-OFF (Expected), Check for Closing Rank
Common-Law Admission Test is conducted for admission in various National Law Universities around the country that offers many graduates, postgraduate and integrated courses in Law.
CLAT 2020 Examination is scheduled to take place on 10th May 2020. The official answer key will be generated by the organizing authority after the examination has been conducted and the merit list will be prepared after the declaration of results.
CLAT CUT-OFFS
The cut-off of CLAT Examination is based on a few criteria like the number of students appearing for the examination, the difficulty of the question paper and the number of seats offered.
National Law University, Orissa is the authority that will declare the cut-off for CLAT 2020 after the completion of the examination. The cut-off will be based on CLAT 2020 Merit List and the candidates will be issued call-letter as per their rank.
Comparing with the result trends and merit list prepared last year, candidates will have to score 135 or more in order to get into top NLUs, scoring around 130 marks will almost ensure admission in the leading NLUs.
The expected section-wise cut-off list for CLAT 2020 is provided below
|Section
|CLAT 2020 Cut off (Expected)
|Total Marks
|English including Comprehension
|30
|40
|General Knowledge and Current Affairs
|30-35
|50
|Elementary Mathematics (Numerical Ability)
|8-10
|20
|Legal Aptitude
|35-40
|50
|Logical Reasoning
|28-30
|40
- Using the answer key provided by the organizing authority, students can predict their CLAT Score and can predict their ranks as well.
- Cut-off trends can be followed to check which institute you can get based on the marks scored.
Institute wise cut-off expected for CLAT 2020 is as follows: –
|College
|CLAT 2020: First Cut-off
|CLAT 2020: Closing Cut-off
|Score
|Rank
|Score
|Rank
|National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore
|135.5
|58
|135.5
|60
|NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad
|128.25
|130
|128
|135
|National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal
|120
|355
|118.75
|395
|The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), Kolkata
|122.5
|215
|122
|240
|National Law University, Jodhpur (NLUJ)
|120
|350
|118.75
|400
|Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur
|116.5
|555
|112
|850
|Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar
|118
|450
|117.25
|510
|Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University (RMNLU), Lucknow
|115.25
|620
|112.5
|800
|Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNLU), Patiala
|113
|780
|110
|1050
|National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi
|111
|900
|108
|1200
|Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna
|111
|900
|104.5
|1600
|Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), Visakhapatnam
|108
|1200
|92
|3500
|National Law University Odisha (NLUO), Cuttack
|110.5
|1050
|104.5
|1600
|National University of Study and Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi
|110.5
|1050
|97
|2600
|National Law School and Judicial Academy, Assam (NLUJAA), Guwahati
|110.5
|1060
|92
|3500
|The TamilNadu National Law School (TNNLS), Tiruchirappalli
|110.5
|1160
|92
|3500
|Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Mumbai
|116.25
|575
|110.5
|1050
|Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Nagpur
|108
|1200
|90
|4000
