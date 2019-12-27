CLAT 2020 Category Wise CUT-OFF (Expected), Check for Closing Rank

Common-Law Admission Test is conducted for admission in various National Law Universities around the country that offers many graduates, postgraduate and integrated courses in Law.

CLAT 2020 Examination is scheduled to take place on 10th May 2020. The official answer key will be generated by the organizing authority after the examination has been conducted and the merit list will be prepared after the declaration of results.

CLAT CUT-OFFS

The cut-off of CLAT Examination is based on a few criteria like the number of students appearing for the examination, the difficulty of the question paper and the number of seats offered.

National Law University, Orissa is the authority that will declare the cut-off for CLAT 2020 after the completion of the examination. The cut-off will be based on CLAT 2020 Merit List and the candidates will be issued call-letter as per their rank.

Comparing with the result trends and merit list prepared last year, candidates will have to score 135 or more in order to get into top NLUs, scoring around 130 marks will almost ensure admission in the leading NLUs.

The expected section-wise cut-off list for CLAT 2020 is provided below

Section CLAT 2020 Cut off (Expected) Total Marks English including Comprehension 30 40 General Knowledge and Current Affairs 30-35 50 Elementary Mathematics (Numerical Ability) 8-10 20 Legal Aptitude 35-40 50 Logical Reasoning 28-30 40

Using the answer key provided by the organizing authority, students can predict their CLAT Score and can predict their ranks as well.

Cut-off trends can be followed to check which institute you can get based on the marks scored.

Institute wise cut-off expected for CLAT 2020 is as follows: –

College CLAT 2020: First Cut-off CLAT 2020: Closing Cut-off Score Rank Score Rank National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore 135.5 58 135.5 60 NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad 128.25 130 128 135 National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal 120 355 118.75 395 The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), Kolkata 122.5 215 122 240 National Law University, Jodhpur (NLUJ) 120 350 118.75 400 Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur 116.5 555 112 850 Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar 118 450 117.25 510 Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University (RMNLU), Lucknow 115.25 620 112.5 800 Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNLU), Patiala 113 780 110 1050 National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi 111 900 108 1200 Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna 111 900 104.5 1600 Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), Visakhapatnam 108 1200 92 3500 National Law University Odisha (NLUO), Cuttack 110.5 1050 104.5 1600 National University of Study and Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi 110.5 1050 97 2600 National Law School and Judicial Academy, Assam (NLUJAA), Guwahati 110.5 1060 92 3500 The TamilNadu National Law School (TNNLS), Tiruchirappalli 110.5 1160 92 3500 Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Mumbai 116.25 575 110.5 1050 Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Nagpur 108 1200 90 4000

