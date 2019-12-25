CISF Recruitment 2019 for 300 GD Head Constable Post, Check Age Limit and Eligibility @cisf.gov.in

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the official notification, inviting applications for the post of constable (general duty) under sports quota. Candidates with a strong sports background can apply for 300 vacant positions. The salary range is between Rs. 25,5000 to Rs. 81,100.

The last date for applying for the examination is December 17, 2019, and the last date for applying for the same examination for the North-East region is December 24, 2019, up to 5.00 pm. The age limit for the examination is from 18 to 23 years.

Only candidates that have a strong background in sports and have representation at State/National and International level are eligible to apply for these posts.

Application of candidates who do not have any sports representation will not be considered and will be rejected.

Application Procedure

Interested candidates need to download the application form the official website of CISF.

Fully filled application form, along with copies of required documents will be sent via post to the concerned authorities.

Interested candidates are advised to send their fully-filled application form as prescribed on the official website along with necessary supporting documents in a single post.

Incomplete applications shall be rejected.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates should have passed class 12th from a recognized institute and must have a strong sports background. The candidate must have State/National/international representation in Sports and Athletics.

Individual sports: The candidate should have represented the country at international level as a team member in the latest edition.

Candidate should have won a medal at National level championships in the latest edition.

Candidate should have won any medal at Inter-University Championships in the latest edition.

Should have won the gold medal at National School games or championships.

Team sports: The candidate should have represented the country at international level as a team member in the latest edition.

Candidate should have won a medal at National level championships in the latest edition.

Candidate should have won any medal at Inter-University Championships in the latest edition.

Should have won the gold medal at National School games or championships.

List of sports:

Athletics Boxing Basketball Gymnastics Football Hockey Kabaddi Handball Judo Swimming Volleyball Weightlifting Taekwondo Shooting

Process of recruitment

Selection procedure of candidates for the above-mentioned posts will be done in 4 stages

Trial test in sports/game of specialization Proficiency test of 40 marks. Selection of meritorious students Medical examination

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: What is the number of vacancies?

Answer: There are 300 posts available under the ongoing recruitment drive.

Question: Will there be a physical examination as well?

Answer: Yes, candidates will have to go through a physical exam as well.

Question: Can I submit the application online?

Answer: No, applications should be sent via post only.

Question: When is the last date for receipt of application for the candidates from the NE region?

Answer: The last date for the NE region candidates is December 24th, 2019.

