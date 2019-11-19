CISF Head Constable recruitment 2019: Vacancy for Female candidates on cisf.gov.in

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    CISF Head Constable recruitment 2019: Female candidates can apply for the vacancy on cisf.gov.in.

    CISF Head Constable recruitment 2019
    The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) welcomed applications for the posts of Head Constable (General Duty). Around 300 vacant posts under sports quota, and the female candidates can also apply for the positions.

    Important Dates:

    Particulars Date
    End date of the application process-. December 17.
    The North East region can apply till December 24, 2019 (5 pm)

     Age Criteria:

    The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 to 23 years as on August 1, 2019. The reserved category candidates will get relaxation, as specified in the official notification. The higher age limit of the candidates should not cross 23 years as on August 1, 2019. The reserved category candidates belonging to the SC/ ST will get an age relaxation of 5 years, three years for the other backward class (OBC) category candidates.

    Pay Scale:

    The Pay scale of the candidates shall fall under Rs 25,500 to 81,100, respectively.

    Educational qualification:

    The candidates should possess a class 12 pass certificate from a recognized institution. The candidates need to serve the state or country in sports and athletics, respectively.

    Selection process:

    The candidates will be selected based on the trial tests. Those who passed in the trial test will be put through the proficiency test of 40 marks, respectively.

    The final selection of candidates will be made after medical examination and document verification.

    How to apply:

    The application process shall be ending on December 17. The enthusiastic candidates from North East region can apply till December 24, 2019 (5 pm). Interested candidates can use through the website- www.cisf.gov.in .

    For more details of the recruitment, candidate shall check the official website and keep themselves updated.

