Kerala PSC LDC Notification 2019 Released: Apply Online at keralapsc.gov.in, Check here for How to Apply and Eligibility Criteria

The Kerala PSC invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Lower Division Clerk. Applications are welcomed online through the official website from qualified candidates for selection to the LDC post in Kerala Government Service. The end date for submitting online applications is 18 December 2019.

Important Date

Particulars Date Last Date of Application – 18 December 2019 up to 12.00 midnight

Vacancy Details

Lower Division Clerk

Age Limit:

The candidate shall fall under the age group of 18 to 36 Years.

Educational Qualification-

The candidates with 10th pass certificate with a minimum of 4 years of experience in regular service are qualified to apply as typists in various departments including the secretariat and office of the Kerala Public Service Commission. The highest age limit for such candidates is 40 years.

Candidates belonging to OBC category get relaxation of 3 years and for SC/ST candidates get five years of relaxation on upper age limit. Aspirants must have service certificate from the head of the department or office conferring their length of service, service to which they belong. Candidates have to provide the same document when asked by the Commission.

Selection Procedure

The selection will be based on the candidates’ achievement in Competitive Test of the SSLC Standard.

How to Apply for Kerala PSC LDC 2019

Qualified candidates can apply to the post through the official website keralapsc.gov.in on or before 18 December 2019. Candidates are advised to take a printout of online application form for future reference.

The documents required at the time of registration and application process is provided below. Make sure that applicants have these documents available before filling the application form.

Aadhar card as ID proof.

Photograph

Signature

For more details of the same candidate shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

