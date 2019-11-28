CG SET Answer Keys 2019 Released on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, Get Direct link here

CG SET Answer Keys 2019

The answer key has been released by the Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (SET) 2019. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website of Chhattisgarh Vyapam.

The CG SET 2019 examination held by CG Vyapam on 8th September 2019. Candidates can check the answer keys for general paper 1 and General paper 2 both on the CG Vyapam website.

The answer key can be downloadable by visiting the official website or by clicking on the direct link mentioned below. The exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to apply for the role of the Assistant Professors in the state of Chhattisgarh.

The official website to get more details on CG SET 2019 exam and download the answer key is www.vyapam.cgstate.gov.in . Candidates can download the answer key by implementing below mentioned instructions.

Steps to download CG SET 2019 answer keys:

Visit the official website of CG Vyapam.

Click on the “CG SET 2019 answer keys” link on the home page.

You will get redirected to a PDF file.

Check and download the answer key.

Take a print of the answer key if you would like to check it at the future stage.

The direct links to download the answer keys are:

The CG SET 2019 notification has been released by the CG PEB on July 23rd 2019 and the application process ended on 13th August 2019. Candidates can expect the result of the SET 2019 examination to be released in the month of November 2019.

The objection can be raised against the answer key and submitted in the specific format on or before December 2nd, 2019 (5.00 pm) at the official email ID, cgset2019dawaaptti@gmail.com, Before sending, candidates must read the notification here.

Stay tuned to the CG Vyapam official website for further updates and information on the exam.

