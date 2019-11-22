CBSE Class 9th Annual Exam, Check here for NCERT Books and Preparation Tips

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is a national examination board in India that looks after the educational systems of the various schools affiliated to it. The board is commonly known for conducting the board examinations of classes 10th and 12th. However, it plays a very important role in designing the curriculum of other classes as well.

Class 9 is like a preparatory class for the board examinations. It is considered to be one of the most difficult classes in the higher secondary education because it is the first time in the real sense when students are familiarized with the concept of board examinations. Thus, students are required to put in some extra efforts in this class for their preparations.

Especially when it comes to subjects like science, students require proper guidance. Studying Science involves a lot of concepts, understanding the theories, looking into the formulas etc. This can often puzzle the minds of the students. This is why students require to make use of the best resources for their preparation process. Students, for CBSE annual exams, are recommended to study with the help of NCERT books and solutions.

The NCERT books are the complete guide for class 9th examination preparations, featuring comprehensive explanations and important questions which the students must practise in order to gain high marks in the exam. NCERT Science books are thus, the ultimate solution for the students.

If the students are concerned about buying the book, they can simply download it online. One might not generally find the entire book together. However, the chapter-wise questions in the book are easily available online. In fact, one can also download the solutions of these questions in the pdf format. This becomes very helpful as it gives the students an opportunity to carry out a self-evaluation of their preparation process.

So much emphasis is laid on these NCERT books as they are highly recommended both by teachers and high scoring students. The NCERT books are prepared by the National Council for Educational Research and Training for almost all subjects. The CBSE recommends the use of these books because they provide a clear understanding of the topics covered in the discipline. Not only is the information in these books qualitatively superior but also lay down the fundamental concepts properly so that the topic is clearly understood by the students.

The NCERT science book focuses sufficiently on the chapters in Class 9th CBSE syllabus. But the biggest benefit of using the book is the approach used by it to guide the students. From all the numerical or equations, different approaches are employed so that the concept is fully clear to the student.

Since NCERT books are generalised and contain a lot of topics, students should not forget to refer to CBSE class 9 syllabus. They should only study for the topics that have been prescribed by the board. In order to download the syllabus, candidates can visit the official website of CBSE or refer to any other third party website.

