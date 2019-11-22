MPSC State Civil Service 2020 Exam Schedule Released on mpsc.gov.in, Check for more details here

MPSC State Civil Service & Other 2020 Exam Schedule

The detailed exam schedule for the forthcoming exams in 2020 has been published by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of MPSC.

The MPSC State Service Exam 2020 (Prelims) exam is scheduled to be on 5th April 2020 as per the notification released by the MPSC. The MPSC State Service Exam 2020 Mains is scheduled to be on 8th August 2020.

The notification regarding the MPSC exam will be releasing in the month of December 2019. The notification for MPSC Forest Service exam will be releasing on March 2020 and prelims and mains will be in May and October 2020 respectively.

The official website to get more details on MPSC State civil service https://www.mpsc.gov.in/ .

Steps to download MPSC State Civil Service Exam Schedule 2020:

Go to the official website of MPSC.

Clink on the “MPSC State Civil Service & Other Exam Schedule 2020” link on the homepage.

A new PDF file will get open.

Check and download the PDF file.

Take a print of the MPSC State Civil Service & Other Exam Schedule 2020.

The Notification for Maharashtra Agriculture Service Exam 2020 will be released in May 2020 and Prelims exam is scheduled to be on 05 July 2020. The Mains Exam 2020 will be on 01 November 2020.

The Notification for MPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector Exam 2020 will be releasing on January 2020. The MPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector Prelims Exam and mains exam 2020 will be on 15 March 2020 and 12 July 2020 respectively.

Keep visiting the MPSC website for more updates and information.

