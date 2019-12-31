CBSE Board Exam 2020: Sanyam Bhardwaj Confirm that No Changed or Rescheduled the Exam Dates

In the middle of the ongoing protests in the country, various national and state-level examination were postponed. Due to this situation, the examinations which were postponed were rescheduled. Many Universities even postponed the internal examination.

Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examination of CBSE, stated that since 1929 the Board has never changed or rescheduled the examination dates for the Board exams.He also said that this exam is of national importance and so it will not be postponed and will take place as it was scheduled.

Therefore, the State Government will provide all the essential help in order to carry out the examination smoothly.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR THE STUDENTS

The official website of CBSE is CBSE.nic.in. Therefore, in order to get any recent and important updates regarding the examination, they can visit this website and get access to any information

The Answer booklets will be distributed to candidates between 10 AM to 10:15 AM

The Question paper will be distributed at 10:15 AM

The candidates will have to start writing the examination at 10:30 AM

The Controller of the Examination also mentioned that even in the early cases when there were cases of curfew, the students and their guardians were provided with all the necessary help in order to allow the students to reach the examination centre safely just by showing their admit cards.

The examination of the Class X students will take place from 15th February to 20th February 2020 while the examination of Class XII students will take place from 20th February 2020 to 30th March 2020. The Board had released the date sheet of Class 10 and 12 examinations on the 17th of December 2019.

Therefore the students can check the timings and the date sheet by visiting the official website and then download the date sheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

ABOUT CENTRAL BOARD OF SECONDARY EDUCATION (CBSE)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was started on 3rd November 1962. The main office of the Board is located at Preet Vihar, New Delhi. The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes.

Recently the CBSE has 5119 schools affiliated to it, which include 784 Kendriya Vidyalayas, 1381 Government schools, 2486 independent schools, 355 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and 13 Adhoc schools.

Its main objectives include:

To conduct public examinations especially for the students of class X and XII

To provide qualifying certificates to eligible and deserving candidates of the affiliated schools

To provide for the educational requirements of those students whose parents had transferable jobs

To provide proper instructions for the examination

To affiliate institutions for the purpose of examination

To raise the academic standards of the country

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Sanyam Bhardwaj Confirm that No Changed or Rescheduled the Exam Dates was last modified:

Read More