BELTRON DEO Result 2020 Declared on bsedc.bihar.gov.in; 15880 Candidates Selected

BELTRON DEO Result 2020

The final result of the Computer Based Exam (CBT) for the post of Data Entry Operator – DEO has been released by the Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (BELTRON). Candidates appeared in this exam can download their result from the official website of BELTRON.

The result of the recruitment exam can be accessed by visiting the official website or through the direct link. The total number of candidates who have qualified in BELTRO Data Entry Exam 2020 are 15880.

Candidates can check the list of all shortlisted candidates through the link in ascending order of registration number. The list must be downloaded and accessed.

The site to get more details on the examination and download the BELTRON DEO Exam result 2020 is www.bsedc.bihar.gov.in .

How to Download BELTRON DEO Result 2020?

Visit the BELTRON official website as mentioned above.

Go to the “Notice and Circular” page on the home page.

Click on the ‘Final MCQ Result of DEOs exam held in Nov-Dec 2019’ link.

You will get redirected to a new result PDF file.

Check the list of BELTRON DEO qualified candidates and download it for future reference.

BELTRON DEO Cut Off:

The cut-off for MCQ is 30 for general category, 10% for SC/ST/Women Candidates and 15% for PH candidates.

The exam for BELTRON DEO CBT was held in November 2019 and December 2019. Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation limited has invited application for DEO posts through online mode from 26 March 2019 to 26 April 2019.

Keep visiting the online official website for more updates and further process needs to be done.

Also read, BELTRON DEO Admit Card 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="Bihar Beltron DEO MCQs Result 2020 | Data Entry operator Result announced/ Beltron/New Update 2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ovFd4-5Av4w?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More