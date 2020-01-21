CBSE Admit Card 2020 Released for Various Posts on cbse.nic.in; Check for More Details here

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    CBSE Admit Card 2020: Candidates can download the admit card released for Various Posts on cbse.nic.in.

    CBSE Admit Card 2020

    CBSE has lately welcomed online application for the post of Junior Assistant, Hindi Translator, Stenographer, and Other vacancies. Individuals who are qualified and interested can apply to recruitment before the said deadline.

    Significant Dates:

    Application start date 15th November 2019
    Last Date to apply online 23rd December 2019
    Last Date of fee payment 23rd December 2019
    Test date January/February 2020 (tentative)
    Issue of hall ticket To be notified

    Educational Qualification:

    Post Code Name of the Post Number of vacancies Upper Age Limit Education
    01/19 Assistant Secretary 14 40 Years Any Graduate
    02/19 Assistant Secretary IT 07 40 Years BE / B.Tech / M.Sc in IT / MCA
    03/19 Analyst IT 14 35 Years BE / B.Tech / M.Sc in IT / MCA
    04/19 Junior Hindi Translator 08 30 Years Graduate / Post Graduate in Hindi / English and Certificate in Translation
    05/19 Senior Assistant 60 Max 30 Years Any Graduate + Typing speed @ 40 wpm +Computer Knowledge
    06/19 Stenographer 25 18-27 Years Any Graduate+ Typing @ 80 wpm and transcription 50 MTS (Eng.) 65 MTS (Hindi)
    07/19 Accountant 06 Max 30 Years Graduate in Accounts / Commerce
    08/19 Junior Assistant 204 Max 27 Years 12th + Typing in English @ 35 wpm Hindi @ 30 wpm
    09/19 Junior Accountant 19 Max 27 Years Graduate in Accounts / Commerce

     The site to get more details on the CBSE recruitment is http://cbse.nic.in.

    Vacancy details:

    Name of the Post UR OBC EWS SC ST Total
    Assistant Secretary 08 03 01 01 01 14
    Assistant Secretary IT 04 01 01 0 01 07
    Analyst IT 06 03 02 03 0 14
    Jr. Hindi Translator 05 01 0 01 01 08
    Senior Assistant 26 16 05 09 04 60
    Stenographer 13 06 02 03 01 25
    Accountant 02 02 01 0 01 06
    Jr.  Assistant 85 54 20 30 15 204
    Jr.  Accountant 08 07 01 02 01 19

    Application Fee:

    Group A Post 1500/-
    Group B & C Post 800/-
    SC / ST / PH  Nil
    All Category Female  Nil

    Note: Payment can be done through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or offline mode.

    Also read, CBSE Board Exam 2020 Admit Card.

