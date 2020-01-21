CBSE Admit Card 2020 Released for Various Posts on cbse.nic.in; Check for More Details here
CBSE Admit Card 2020
CBSE has lately welcomed online application for the post of Junior Assistant, Hindi Translator, Stenographer, and Other vacancies. Individuals who are qualified and interested can apply to recruitment before the said deadline.
Significant Dates:
|Application start date
|15th November 2019
|Last Date to apply online
|23rd December 2019
|Last Date of fee payment
|23rd December 2019
|Test date
|January/February 2020 (tentative)
|Issue of hall ticket
|To be notified
Educational Qualification:
|Post Code
|Name of the Post
|Number of vacancies
|Upper Age Limit
|Education
|01/19
|Assistant Secretary
|14
|40 Years
|Any Graduate
|02/19
|Assistant Secretary IT
|07
|40 Years
|BE / B.Tech / M.Sc in IT / MCA
|03/19
|Analyst IT
|14
|35 Years
|BE / B.Tech / M.Sc in IT / MCA
|04/19
|Junior Hindi Translator
|08
|30 Years
|Graduate / Post Graduate in Hindi / English and Certificate in Translation
|05/19
|Senior Assistant
|60
|Max 30 Years
|Any Graduate + Typing speed @ 40 wpm +Computer Knowledge
|06/19
|Stenographer
|25
|18-27 Years
|Any Graduate+ Typing @ 80 wpm and transcription 50 MTS (Eng.) 65 MTS (Hindi)
|07/19
|Accountant
|06
|Max 30 Years
|Graduate in Accounts / Commerce
|08/19
|Junior Assistant
|204
|Max 27 Years
|12th + Typing in English @ 35 wpm Hindi @ 30 wpm
|09/19
|Junior Accountant
|19
|Max 27 Years
|Graduate in Accounts / Commerce
The site to get more details on the CBSE recruitment is http://cbse.nic.in.
Vacancy details:
|Name of the Post
|UR
|OBC
|EWS
|SC
|ST
|Total
|Assistant Secretary
|08
|03
|01
|01
|01
|14
|Assistant Secretary IT
|04
|01
|01
|0
|01
|07
|Analyst IT
|06
|03
|02
|03
|0
|14
|Jr. Hindi Translator
|05
|01
|0
|01
|01
|08
|Senior Assistant
|26
|16
|05
|09
|04
|60
|Stenographer
|13
|06
|02
|03
|01
|25
|Accountant
|02
|02
|01
|0
|01
|06
|Jr. Assistant
|85
|54
|20
|30
|15
|204
|Jr. Accountant
|08
|07
|01
|02
|01
|19
Application Fee:
|Group A Post
|1500/-
|Group B & C Post
|800/-
|SC / ST / PH
|Nil
|All Category Female
|Nil
Note: Payment can be done through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or offline mode.
