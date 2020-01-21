CBSE Admit Card 2020 Released for Various Posts on cbse.nic.in; Check for More Details here

CBSE Admit Card 2020

CBSE has lately welcomed online application for the post of Junior Assistant, Hindi Translator, Stenographer, and Other vacancies. Individuals who are qualified and interested can apply to recruitment before the said deadline.

Significant Dates:

Application start date 15th November 2019 Last Date to apply online 23rd December 2019 Last Date of fee payment 23rd December 2019 Test date January/February 2020 (tentative) Issue of hall ticket To be notified

Educational Qualification:

Post Code Name of the Post Number of vacancies Upper Age Limit Education 01/19 Assistant Secretary 14 40 Years Any Graduate 02/19 Assistant Secretary IT 07 40 Years BE / B.Tech / M.Sc in IT / MCA 03/19 Analyst IT 14 35 Years BE / B.Tech / M.Sc in IT / MCA 04/19 Junior Hindi Translator 08 30 Years Graduate / Post Graduate in Hindi / English and Certificate in Translation 05/19 Senior Assistant 60 Max 30 Years Any Graduate + Typing speed @ 40 wpm +Computer Knowledge 06/19 Stenographer 25 18-27 Years Any Graduate+ Typing @ 80 wpm and transcription 50 MTS (Eng.) 65 MTS (Hindi) 07/19 Accountant 06 Max 30 Years Graduate in Accounts / Commerce 08/19 Junior Assistant 204 Max 27 Years 12th + Typing in English @ 35 wpm Hindi @ 30 wpm 09/19 Junior Accountant 19 Max 27 Years Graduate in Accounts / Commerce

The site to get more details on the CBSE recruitment is http://cbse.nic.in.

Vacancy details:

Name of the Post UR OBC EWS SC ST Total Assistant Secretary 08 03 01 01 01 14 Assistant Secretary IT 04 01 01 0 01 07 Analyst IT 06 03 02 03 0 14 Jr. Hindi Translator 05 01 0 01 01 08 Senior Assistant 26 16 05 09 04 60 Stenographer 13 06 02 03 01 25 Accountant 02 02 01 0 01 06 Jr. Assistant 85 54 20 30 15 204 Jr. Accountant 08 07 01 02 01 19

Application Fee:

Group A Post 1500/- Group B & C Post 800/- SC / ST / PH Nil All Category Female Nil

Note: Payment can be done through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or offline mode.

