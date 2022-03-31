HomeArticles Articles
    CAT 2022 Preparation: A Detail Guide on Syllabus, Exam Pattern & Prep Strategy

    Posted on by Jelda Dsilva

    DILR, VARC, and QA  are the three topics of the CAT Syllabus (QA). The IIMs do not officially share the CAT test curriculum. However, we have curated it based on previous year’s trends and questions posed for all three categories. The CAT test topics have been consistent in recent years, and the CAT exam curriculum for 2022 is projected to be the same.

    CAT Syllabus is broad and generic. Candidates studying for the CAT 2022 must comprehend the test subjects and difficulty level to create a systematic and result-oriented preparation approach. Below is a comprehensive CAT Syllabus for VARC, QA, and DILR. So, aspirants studying for the CAT 2022 test must take notice of the curriculum and prepare appropriately.

    The MBA CAT test has three components.

    • CAT Verbal & Reading Comprehension Syllabus
    • CAT Data Interpretation & Reasoning Syllabus
    • CAT Quantitative Syllabus

    CAT 2022 Syllabus

    Topics 

    Weightage

    Verbal Ability

    Para jumbles, Para summary, Sentence Completion and Inferences 

    10%

    Reading Comprehension

    RC passages

    24%

    Data Interpretation

    Tables, Graphs, Venn Diagram

    16%

    Logical Reasoning

    Caselets, Blood Relation, Seating Arrangement and Syllogism

    16%

    Quantitative Aptitude

    Geometry, Algebra, Number System, Arithmetic, Mensuration

    34%

     

    The CAT curriculum hasn’t changed in over a decade. The only difference is the number of questions, which has gone from 100 to 66 in two years. Details are in the table below.

    CAT Syllabus & Pattern 

    Changes in CAT 2019 to 2020

    Changes in CAT 2020 to 2021

    Total questions

    Reduced from 100 to 76

    Reduced from 76 to 66

    Total score

    Reduced from 300 to 228

    Reduced from 228 to 198

    Total questions in VARC section

    Reduced from 34 to 26

    Reduced from 26 to 24

    Total Questions in DILR section

    Reduced from 32 to 24

    Reduced from 24 to 20

    Total Questions in QA section

    Reduced from 34 to 26

    Reduced from 26 to 22

     

    VARC syllabus

    Fill in the blanks

    Para completion and inference

    Verbal logic

    Verbal reasoning

    Subject-verb agreement

    Para jumbles

    Sentence completion

    Foreign language words used in English

    Different usage of same word

    Grammar

    Reading comprehension

    Idioms

    Syllogisms

    Analogies

    Antonyms

    Jumbled paragraphs

    Sentence correction

    One-word substitution

    Parts of speech

    Preposition

    Types of clauses

    Phrases modifiers

    Errors in tenses

    Articles usage

     

    DILR syllabus

    Blood Relations

    Clocks and Calendars

    Syllogism

    Series

    Statements

    Venn Diagram

    Proposition

    Data Arrangement

    Data Structures

    Direction Sense

    Family Tree

    Tables

    Coding-Decoding

    Binary Logic

    Pie Charts

    Assumptions

    Seating Arrangement

    Data Sufficiency

    Puzzles

    Sets & Caselets

    Bars & Line Graphs

     

    Quant syllabus

    Geometry

    Ratios and Proportion

    Inequalities

    Trigonometry

    In-equations Quadratic and linear equations

    Work and Time

    Algebra

    Surds and Indices

    Percentages

    Mensuration

    Time-Speed-Distance

    Logarithms

    Partnership (Accounts)

    Number System

    Square Root and Cube Root

    Profit & Loss

    Geometric Progression

    Probability

    Mean, mode, median

    Binomial theorem

    Simple interest and compound interest

    The CAT syllabus 2022 is organised into three sections, each with separate themes. Prepare a chart with the subjects from each part and approach the course properly. Making a distinction between important and familiar subjects will save time. One can grasp all ideas in 4 months if one puts in the effort. Your CAT test preparation goal should be to acquire 100% in CAT 2022 and get into the top university.

