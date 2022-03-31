CAT 2022 Preparation: A Detail Guide on Syllabus, Exam Pattern & Prep Strategy

DILR, VARC, and QA are the three topics of the CAT Syllabus (QA). The IIMs do not officially share the CAT test curriculum. However, we have curated it based on previous year’s trends and questions posed for all three categories. The CAT test topics have been consistent in recent years, and the CAT exam curriculum for 2022 is projected to be the same.

CAT Syllabus is broad and generic. Candidates studying for the CAT 2022 must comprehend the test subjects and difficulty level to create a systematic and result-oriented preparation approach. Below is a comprehensive CAT Syllabus for VARC, QA, and DILR. So, aspirants studying for the CAT 2022 test must take notice of the curriculum and prepare appropriately.

The MBA CAT test has three components.



CAT Verbal & Reading Comprehension Syllabus

CAT Data Interpretation & Reasoning Syllabus

CAT Quantitative Syllabus

CAT 2022 Syllabus Topics Weightage Verbal Ability Para jumbles, Para summary, Sentence Completion and Inferences 10% Reading Comprehension RC passages 24% Data Interpretation Tables, Graphs, Venn Diagram 16% Logical Reasoning Caselets, Blood Relation, Seating Arrangement and Syllogism 16% Quantitative Aptitude Geometry, Algebra, Number System, Arithmetic, Mensuration 34%

The CAT curriculum hasn’t changed in over a decade. The only difference is the number of questions, which has gone from 100 to 66 in two years. Details are in the table below.

CAT Syllabus & Pattern Changes in CAT 2019 to 2020 Changes in CAT 2020 to 2021 Total questions Reduced from 100 to 76 Reduced from 76 to 66 Total score Reduced from 300 to 228 Reduced from 228 to 198 Total questions in VARC section Reduced from 34 to 26 Reduced from 26 to 24 Total Questions in DILR section Reduced from 32 to 24 Reduced from 24 to 20 Total Questions in QA section Reduced from 34 to 26 Reduced from 26 to 22

VARC syllabus Fill in the blanks Para completion and inference Verbal logic Verbal reasoning Subject-verb agreement Para jumbles Sentence completion Foreign language words used in English Different usage of same word Grammar Reading comprehension Idioms Syllogisms Analogies Antonyms Jumbled paragraphs Sentence correction One-word substitution Parts of speech Preposition Types of clauses Phrases modifiers Errors in tenses Articles usage

DILR syllabus Blood Relations Clocks and Calendars Syllogism Series Statements Venn Diagram Proposition Data Arrangement Data Structures Direction Sense Family Tree Tables Coding-Decoding Binary Logic Pie Charts Assumptions Seating Arrangement Data Sufficiency Puzzles Sets & Caselets Bars & Line Graphs

Quant syllabus Geometry Ratios and Proportion Inequalities Trigonometry In-equations Quadratic and linear equations Work and Time Algebra Surds and Indices Percentages Mensuration Time-Speed-Distance Logarithms Partnership (Accounts) Number System Square Root and Cube Root Profit & Loss Geometric Progression Probability Mean, mode, median Binomial theorem Simple interest and compound interest

The CAT syllabus 2022 is organised into three sections, each with separate themes. Prepare a chart with the subjects from each part and approach the course properly. Making a distinction between important and familiar subjects will save time. One can grasp all ideas in 4 months if one puts in the effort. Your CAT test preparation goal should be to acquire 100% in CAT 2022 and get into the top university.



