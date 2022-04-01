Assess Yourself With CMAT to Get Into the Top Business Schools of Mumbai

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is an entrance examination for Management Colleges in India. It was initially introduced in 1984 as a means of assessing the aptitude and skills required for a career in management. CMAT is a two-hour, multiple-choice test that covers quantitative reasoning, critical thinking, communication, and problem-solving. To select suitable graduate candidates for admission into Management Courses, the test facilitates AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) affiliated participating colleges.

Until 2018, the test was executed by AICTE. However, since 2019, these tests are now conducted by NTA (National Testing Agency), which will also be the responsible body for conducting the test in 2022.

A Computer-based online test is a three-hour test conducted to evaluate the candidate’s eligibility on segments including- Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, Quantitative Reasoning, Innovation, General Awareness, and Entrepreneurship. It is designed to measure an applicant’s critical thinking skills, problem-solving abilities, and written communication skills. It is also a valuable tool for assessing an applicant’s ability to manage multiple tasks and projects simultaneously. Each Management institute sets off a cut-off score for their institute and accordingly selects students on basis of the scores.

Date of Examination:

The CMAT exam will be held on the 9th of April 2022.

Result Date:

The result for CMAT 2022 exams is expected to be declared on the 16th of April 2022.

Colleges and CMAT

A few of the best colleges in Mumbai are:

1. K J Somaiya Institute of Management

K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai was established in 1959 by Padmabhushan Late Shri K.J Somaiya. The institute offers various management courses and emphasizes quality education with job opportunities. The college is committed to learning, research, and education excellence by providing programs in Management, Biomedical Science, Engineering, and other professional fields. The legacy has been well-known for providing the best education with exceptional facilities. The expected CMAT score at KJ Somaiya is 80-100. The placement process is very rigorous and it includes top companies for candidates to be chosen there.

2. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (WeSchool)

Functional in Mumbai and Bangalore, the Welingkar institute has been established in 1977, working under the S.P. Mandali Trust. One of the best-known business schools in Mumbai, the institute was established as a result of the desire to provide leadership and management training programs to the emerging generation of business professionals in India. Their vision includes building thought leaders through inventive and experiential learning. The CMAT cut-off excepted in the institute is 80-90. The placement record of the school is very good, and many successful entrepreneurs have gotten their start at WIM. The school has a strong focus on Entrepreneurship, MBA programs, Leadership Development, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

3. Athena School of Management

Established with a committed aim of creating future leaders that can create an impact on society and business for a better future. Ranked as a top B-School in Mumbai, the institute has also been awarded the AMBA Excellence Award in 2021, one of the most prestigious awards for B-schools! Their core values include Innovation, Creativity, and Experimentation encouraging exponential learning in collaboration with real-time projects and stakeholders that instill real-time experiences and self-confidence. They offer a two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) that follows an end-user-based design and structure. The course is developed information-oriented from a corporate perspective.

Athena enhances the learning curve by following case studies and projects in classrooms that amplify the experiences more than a traditional learning method. Their teaching methodology is based on Socrates where 20% include core sessions and 80% interactive sessions like debate and discussions for encouraging real-time discussion and learning. Their faculties come from a strong corporate background and experience, thus sharing the vision of being world leaders with utmost accountability in life.

The program is a full-time two-year course, with International immersion programs at Top Universities in Asia and Europe, and placements in alliance with top MNCs and Corporate. The b-school believes in experiential learning and hence students are required to complete three internships. Students can also apply for International Internships. Athena is known for providing students with a dedicated and growing learning path and has built strong relations with corporate Nationally and Globally to nurture students with distinctive corporate experiences.

Top recruiters (to name a few):

Aditya Birla Group, Edelweiss, TATA Group, IPSOS, Kantar, DHL, ISS Research, ITC, Knight Frank, IDFC First Bank, Anarock, DCB Bank, Naukri, CRISIL, Raymond, 99 Acres, Britannia, Kotak, GEP.

Placement Statistics:

– Average package – 9.00 Lacs CTC

– Highest Package – 15.00 Lacs CTC

Admissions are closing soon for PGPM Batch 2022-24. For more information, click here.

Hence, CMAT exams can be extremely beneficial for students who are looking to pursue a career in business. The exams are designed to measure a student’s ability to think critically and solve business-related problems. Additionally, the exams can help students to develop important skills that are essential for success in the business world.

