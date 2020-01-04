Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Result 2019 Released on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in; Check Details here

Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Result 2019

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) who is one of 3 pillars of defense of our country protecting India’s maritime affairs and strengthens maritime law, with control over the territorial waters of India, along with its bordering zone and particular economic zone. The had invited online application through a notification for the recruitment of the Candidates for the Yantrik 01/2020 Batch. The forms had been Submitted Online Only from 11 August.2019 TO 17 August 2019. Commandant. As a really big opportunity the candidates had been waiting for the results for really long so finally the wait has come to an end.

Important Dates-

Particulars Dates The starting date of Online Application is 11 August 2019 The end date to Apply Online 17 August 2019 The exam date shall be September 2019 Admit Card shall be made available on 01 September 2019 Result Available will be declared on 02 January 2020

Selection Criteria-

The candidate shall be selected based on the higher percentage of marks in the diploma. For SC and ST candidates there shall be weightage given while short listing. Also, note that the cut off percentage can be enhanced if the number of applications is received.

Steps to download the result-

Step 1: First go to the official website of Indian Coastal Guard or click on this link https://joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Step 2: The click on the blue options on the top of the page below the title which says “download”.

Step 3: Then after clicking on it you will name of the post; you need to choose the Yantrik post.

Step 4: Then check the results according to the different zones.

Pay Scale-

The selected candidate shall be paid a Basic pay ` 29200/- Pay Level will be 5. Besides, you will be paid Yantrik pay at Rs.6200/- with additional of Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on the characteristics of duty or place of posting as per the general regulations implemented from time to time. Also, the candidate shall be paid pay scale Rs. 47600/- additionally with Yantrik pay of Rs. 6200/-with Dearness Allowance. Increase to the next Rank and Officer cadre is subject to appropriateness and work.

