MA in Journalism and Mass Communication to be Launched by IGNOU on ignou.ac.in

Finally, the School of Journalism and New Media Studies (SOJNMS) of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun a new academic program, MA in Journalism and Mass Communication, in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode with a blend of theory and practice.

The course shall aim to develop skilled human resources in media and communication and it enable the learners to avail the employment opportunities in various media sectors, according to a statement from the open university.

The IGNOU said that this program will also enhance the knowledge and skills of those who are working in media organizations without precise training.

The program will be useful for those who mean to make a full-time career in the print media, radio, television, new media, advertising, public relations, media research, and development media sectors.

It will be uniformly relevant for those who are already employed in any of these media and would like to improve their own knowledge and skills was added to the statement.

The official website of IGNOU to get more details on the course is http://www.ignou.ac.in/.

Admission

The online admissions for the January 2020 session are open now.

Essentials of the program-

To enter this program, students should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline.

Also, they must have access to computers, the internet and basic knowledge of word processing.

Period of the course-

The term of the program is two years which can be completed in five years, due to the adaptability of the ODL system.

Fees

Originally, the program is on offer in the English medium. The fee is payable in two instalments of Rs 12,500 per year and total of which shall be Rs 25,000 for two years.

How to apply?

Fascinated candidates may visit the official website of IGNOU for further queries regarding this course. The details will be available at ignou.ac.in.

For more details, candidates shall check the notification passed and keep themselves updated through our page.

