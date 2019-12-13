BRO Recruitment 2019: Check here for Electrician Provisional Selection List

The Border Roads Organization commenced its recruitment exams for the electrician posts in 2019. The examination was held in the form of trade test and written test.

All the candidates that have been selected for the electrician post can now check out their results. A provisional list of candidates has been uploaded which contains the names of all the candidates who were shortlisted from the tests taken.

The notification for the commencement of examination was released on 5th of November 2019. The exam was commenced on the 23rd of November 2019. The candidates had to appear with their call letter along with an identity proof.

How to check the result

Any candidate who has successfully appeared for the exams conducted can follow the above-given steps to check the shortlisted candidate list on the official website of Border Roads Organization. If candidates wish to look for their names in the provisional selected list, then follow the following steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Border Roads Organization.

Step 2: Look for the uploaded link of provisional selection list for electrician posts. Click on the link.

Step 3: The link opens a window with the list. You can look for your name on the list.

Step 4: If you wish, you may download the selection list.

For the finalization of job posts, the concerned candidates will be called for the medical examination in the month of January in 2020.

The candidates will have to report to the location of GREF Centre, Dighi Camp, Pune-15 on the dates mentioned next to their names in the provisional list of selected candidates. The candidates will have to report to the location in the morning at 8:00 a.m. at the given address.

The candidates are supposed to carry specified reports from government-approved hospitals or clinics. Six copies are to be brought of each.

The examination can take up to the time of a whole week, and till then all the staying arrangements have to be made by the candidates themselves. No amenities will be provided by the Border Roads Organization for the candidates.

The candidates are advised to carry documents like their Bank Passbook, Aadhar card, Pan Card and Cheque Book.

After the candidate has passed in the medical exam and all the documents have been approved, candidates will be deployed on duty.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – BRO Recruitment 2019

Question: What is the official website of BRO?

Answer: The official website is bro.gov.in

Question: When will the medical exam take place?

Answer: The exams will be held in January 2020.

Question: How do I check my date of the medical exam?

Answer: In the list of shortlisted candidates, the dates of medical exams are mentioned beside the name of the candidate.

Question: At what time should I reach for the medical exam?

Answer: You are advised to reach at 8 A.M.

