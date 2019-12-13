DMRC Recruitment 2020: Registration Process to Begin Soon for 1000 Vacancies on delhimetrorail.com
The notification has been passed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) which states that they will soon be issuing the recruitment notification for 1492 regular and contractual Executive and Non-Executive Posts, as per media reports. According to the DMRC Recruitment Notification, it is supposed to be out in the following week’s employment newspaper dated 21 to 27 December 2019.
It is expected that the registrations will commence from 14 December 2019 (Saturday) at 10 AM and the closing date for submitting DMRC online applications is 13 January 2020. The candidates shall get one-month time period to apply for DMRC Executive and Non-Executive Jobs.
Important Dates:
|Particulars
|Dates
|Apply online from-
|14 December 2019 to 13 January 2020
The recruitment will be done online through DMRC official website www.delhimetrorail.com. Still, there is no official update regarding the recruitment of the Delhi Metro Website.
Vacancy Details:
There are a total of 1492 Posts which include Regular Non-Executive – 929 Posts-
- Customer Relation Assistant – 386 Posts
- Steno – 9
- JE Electrical – 26 Posts
- JE Electronics – 66 Posts
- JE Civil – 59Posts
- JE Environment – 8Posts
- JE Stores – 5Posts
- Office Assistant – 8Posts
- Maintainer / Electronic Mechanic – 144Posts
- Maintainer / Electrician – 101Posts
- Accounts Assistant – 48Posts
- Assistant Programmer – 23Posts
- Stores Assistant – 8Posts
- Fire Inspector – 7Posts
- Legal Assistant – 5Posts
- Assistant / CC – 4Posts
- Architect Assistant – 4Posts
Regular Executive – 60 Posts
Assistant Manager
- Electrical – 16Posts
- Signal and Telecommunication – 9Posts
- Civil – 12Posts
- Operations – 9Posts
- Architect – 3Posts
- Traffic – 1Posts
- Stores – 4Posts
- Finance – 3Posts
- Legal – 3Posts
Contractual Non-Executive – 398 Posts
- JE Electrical – 120Posts
- JE Electronics – 125Posts
- JE Civil – 139Posts
- Assistant Programmer – 1Posts
- Architect Assistant – 10Posts
- Asst / CC – 3Posts
Contractual Executive – 105 Posts
Assistant Manager
- Electrical – 1Posts
- Signal and Telecommunication – 17Posts
- IT – 7Posts
- Civil – 73Posts
- Finance – 8Posts
Selection Process:
The selection for both regular and contractual will be done based on two Computer Based Tests followed by Group Discussion/Interview. As of non-executive posts, two computer-based tests will be conveyed. There will no Group Discussion/Interview round for C non-executive posts.
Application Fee:
The application fees for the same shall be-
- For UR, EWS, OBC – Rs. 500/-
- For SC, ST, PWBD – Rs. 250/-
How to Apply?
The candidates need to apply online from 14 December 2019 to 13 January 2020 through the DMRC website, http://www.delhimetrorail.com/.
For more details, candidates shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.
