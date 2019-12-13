DMRC Recruitment 2020: Registration Process to Begin Soon for 1000 Vacancies on delhimetrorail.com

DMRC Recruitment 2020

The notification has been passed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) which states that they will soon be issuing the recruitment notification for 1492 regular and contractual Executive and Non-Executive Posts, as per media reports. According to the DMRC Recruitment Notification, it is supposed to be out in the following week’s employment newspaper dated 21 to 27 December 2019.

It is expected that the registrations will commence from 14 December 2019 (Saturday) at 10 AM and the closing date for submitting DMRC online applications is 13 January 2020. The candidates shall get one-month time period to apply for DMRC Executive and Non-Executive Jobs.

Important Dates:

Particulars Dates Apply online from- 14 December 2019 to 13 January 2020

The recruitment will be done online through DMRC official website www.delhimetrorail.com. Still, there is no official update regarding the recruitment of the Delhi Metro Website.

Vacancy Details:

There are a total of 1492 Posts which include Regular Non-Executive – 929 Posts-

Customer Relation Assistant – 386 Posts

Steno – 9

JE Electrical – 26 Posts

JE Electronics – 66 Posts

JE Civil – 59Posts

JE Environment – 8Posts

JE Stores – 5Posts

Office Assistant – 8Posts

Maintainer / Electronic Mechanic – 144Posts

Maintainer / Electrician – 101Posts

Accounts Assistant – 48Posts

Assistant Programmer – 23Posts

Stores Assistant – 8Posts

Fire Inspector – 7Posts

Legal Assistant – 5Posts

Assistant / CC – 4Posts

Architect Assistant – 4Posts

Regular Executive – 60 Posts

Assistant Manager

Electrical – 16Posts

Signal and Telecommunication – 9Posts

Civil – 12Posts

Operations – 9Posts

Architect – 3Posts

Traffic – 1Posts

Stores – 4Posts

Finance – 3Posts

Legal – 3Posts

Contractual Non-Executive – 398 Posts

JE Electrical – 120Posts

JE Electronics – 125Posts

JE Civil – 139Posts

Assistant Programmer – 1Posts

Architect Assistant – 10Posts

Asst / CC – 3Posts

Contractual Executive – 105 Posts

Assistant Manager

Electrical – 1Posts

Signal and Telecommunication – 17Posts

IT – 7Posts

Civil – 73Posts

Finance – 8Posts

Selection Process:

The selection for both regular and contractual will be done based on two Computer Based Tests followed by Group Discussion/Interview. As of non-executive posts, two computer-based tests will be conveyed. There will no Group Discussion/Interview round for C non-executive posts.

Application Fee:

The application fees for the same shall be-

For UR, EWS, OBC – Rs. 500/-

For SC, ST, PWBD – Rs. 250/-

How to Apply?

The candidates need to apply online from 14 December 2019 to 13 January 2020 through the DMRC website, http://www.delhimetrorail.com/.

For more details, candidates shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

