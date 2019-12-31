BPSC 2019 Rescheduled Exam Dates Released on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Exam on 1st February 2020

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination which was supposed to be held on June 15, 2019, was cancelled due to some reasons and now the officials have come up with a notification that the examination will be conducted on 1st February 2020.

In a written statement the Commission said that the exam was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and had not really mentioned the exact reason for the postponement of the examination.

According to the official notice, the re-examination of BPSC will be held for those students who have appeared for the Hindi subject on 15th June in both the shifts.

There were around 695 candidates for the BPSC examination. For the BPSC Assistant Prelims exam, there were 35,997 candidates, and through the examination, the Bihar Government is conducting the examination to fill 51 vacancies for various posts. Out of the 51 posts, 17 posts are reserved for the women candidates.

The BPSC conducts this examination for filling up vacancies for various posts throughout the state of Bihar, and the selection process includes:

Tier- I or the Preliminary examination, which is a computer-based test consisting of objective questions.

After the prelims test, there will be a BPSC Mains examination which is a descriptive paper.

The selected candidates will then have to appear for the interview round.

This year BPSC is conducting its 65th examination and the re-examination.

The BPSC Prelims examination will be of 150 marks and will be held for 2 hours. The language in which the exam will be conducted in both English and Hindi. The Prelims exam is qualifying in nature and so it does not matter how much the candidate scores in this exam

However, the Mains examination will comprise of 900 marks. The BPSC Mains examination will have a qualifying paper General Hindi.

There will also be General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 carrying 300 marks each. During filling up the application form, the candidates have chosen an optional paper and therefore that paper will also be included in the exam. The marks for the optional paper is 300 marks each. The question is of the General studies will be available in both English and Hindi language.

The selected candidates will then have to appear for the interview, which will be of 120 marks. The final merit list will be prepared for 1020 marks. In the Personal Interview, the candidates will be judged on the personality. Through the interview, the Interview Board members want to determine the administrative aptitude and decision-making ability of the candidates.

As the syllabus of the BPSC examination is vast, candidates are advised to try hard in order to cover up the syllabus.

