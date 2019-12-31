Assam TET 2019 Result for Lower and Upper Primary Declared on sebaonline.org

Assam TET 2019 Result

The results for Assam Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2019 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam. Candidates appeared in this exam can check their result from the official website of Assam TET.

The TET 2019 result can be checked by visiting the Assam TET official website of SEBA. Assam TET 2019 exam was held on 10th November 2019. The exam was held across the state in various exam centres in the state.

The question paper of Assam TET was available in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi and English. The admit card for the exam was available on 22nd October 2019. Total number of candidates appeared for Assam TET 2019 were 3.76 lakhs.

The official website to get more details on the exam and check Assam TET result 2019 is https://sebaonline.org/ .

Steps to check Assam TET result 2019:

Visit the official website of Assam TET as mentioned above.

Click on the “Assam TET result 2019” on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to login into the account.

Check and download the Assam TET result 2019.

Take a print of the result for future use.

Candidates willing to teach lower primary level (Class 1st to 4th) need to qualify paper 1. Those willing to teach upper primary level (Class 6th to 8th) must qualify paper 2.

The direct online link to check and download the result is here, Assam TET Result 2019 – Direct Link.

Minimum Qualifying marks required is as follows:

General Category: 90 marks out of 150 marks (60%)

Reserved category: 83 marks out of 150 marks (55%)

Keep visiting the official website of Assam TET or SEBA for more updates and further process needs to be done.

