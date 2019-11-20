NPCC Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 15 Deputy Manager and Management Trainee (Finance) at npcc.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

The National Projects Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC) has applications for the posts of Deputy Manager (Finance), Manager (Finance), and Management Trainee (Finance). The candidates having essential qualifications for these posts can apply through the designated format on or before 16 December 2019.Candidates can check all related details below-

Important Date:

Particulars Date Closing date for the submission of application: 16 December 2019

Vacancy Details:

The vacancy details are as follows-

Deputy Manager (Finance): 03 Posts

03 Posts Manager (Finance): 07 Posts

07 Posts Management Trainee (Finance): 05 Posts

Age limit:

The candidate should hold the Highest age 35 years for Manager (Finance), 30 years for Deputy Manager (Finance), and 27 years for Management Trainee (Finance), respectively.

Educational Qualification

Deputy Manager (Finance):

The candidate should be CA/ICWA with 02 years of post-qualification experience, respectively.

Manager (Finance):

The candidate should be Chartered Accountants (CA) OR ICWA and having 06 years of experience after post-qualification, respectively.

Management Trainee (Finance):

The candidate should have a qualified CA/ICWA exam, respectively.

Pay Scale:

The pay scale for the same shall be Rs. 50000 – 160000/- Manager (Finance), Rs. 40000 – 140000/- Deputy Manager (Finance) and Rs. 30,000/- per month, respectively.

Application Procedure

Enthusiastic candidates are required to send their application in the designated format along with self-attested copies of all educational experience, age certificates, and other necessary documents.

Address-

The office General Manager (HR), NPCC Limited, Corporate Office, Plot No. 148, Sector-44, Gurugram – 122003, (Haryana) latest by 15 December 2019.

Also note that the applicants need to send their applications by Speed Post/Registered Post only. No claims will be accepted by hand.

For more details of the same candidate shall check the official website. And keep themselves updated through our page.

Official website link-

http://www.npcc.gov.in/Home.aspx

