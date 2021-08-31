What Can One Say About The Quality Of Learning @People’s University?

For ages, companies have been working to create a healthy work environment where employees feel a sense of belonging and flourish in the tasks they have been provided with. It is pretty much synonymous when it comes to colleges and providing a healthy studying atmosphere for all students.

Harvard, Yale, Oxford, etc. All of these colleges are famous for their campuses as well as the study environment they promote. The educational sector is vastly affected by external conditions. Your learning pace is directly proportional to the environment you are studying in. Several studies are testament to the fact that a good campus has many beneficial effects on students, starting with the pleasant atmosphere of people getting accustomed to each other and their seniors, which overall contributes to the holistic development of the students.

The college’s infrastructure also reflects the investments the college is making in its students to improve the quality of education imparted. People’s University is known to have one of the best infrastructures in place for your grad, post-grad education. A good infrastructure, along with an efficient faculty that is available 24-7 for students, provides a good foundation for your education.

The following are some amenities provided by People’s University:

Library and Information Services

The Library, with its modern collection of information resources and innovative information services, plays a vital role in the intellectual pursuits of People‘s University academic community. The Library holds a rich collection of printed and electronic resources, including books, journals, databases, audio-visual materials, CDs, e-journals, annual reports of top companies, case studies, conference proceedings, training manuals, etc.

The Library has 6367 books (of 2026 titles), 20 national and international journals, and the latest magazines covering all management studies and computers.

The Digital Library is implemented through 4 Multimedia PCs connected to high-speed internet. There is a separate section for audio & video CDs.

The Library also has an institutional membership of the British Council Library and their online data through British Council Online, which provides access to world-class journals in management.

The Library also has photocopying, scanning and printing facilities for students.

It also provides a good facility for students to study in the Library itself, which becomes more like a hub during exams, where students end up spending most of their day.

Digital Library

With a significant part of education moving online, libraries have been transformed to adapt to the digital wave. All the books are also available in soft copy, where students don’t have to wait for someone to return the book they have been using before subscribing to it. The Digital Library is a massive hub for various advanced books and audiobooks, helping students keep up with the lectures.

The UGC-Infonet Digital Library Consortium provides current and archival access to more than 1500 core and peer-reviewed journals and nine bibliographic databases from 23 publishers and aggregators in different disciplines.

Faculty, as well as students, have been provided differential access to subscribed e-resources.

These e-resources cover almost all subjects, including arts, humanities, social sciences, physical sciences, chemical sciences, life sciences, computer sciences, mathematics and statistics, etc. The UGC funded the programme and was executed by the INFLIBNET (Information and Library Network) Centre, Ahmedabad.



Soft copies of popular journals of ICFAI have also been subscribed.

Computer Lab

The IT department of the university makes sure that the students are provided with the latest formats of technology and have the tools they would require for whatever purposes. There is proper data dissemination between the departments and between the faculty and the students.

The state-of-the-art technology in our Computer Centre comprises the following:

Students and faculty members can access the internet throughout the campus with the help of a broadband link in addition to the Wi-Fi network.

E-Mail facilities are available for faculty and students.

The latest software is available to enable students to work on data analysis & web technologies.



The PU intranet truly automates the process of execution and enables the smooth movement of data across departments in the campus.

Advanced Classrooms

Every classroom has been upgraded with the following facilities.

It provides the most conducive atmosphere for dynamic and focused discussions.

Designed to bring together analysis with action, they are augmented by well-equipped facilities.

They are equipped with a computer, LCD/OHP and a public address system.

The air-conditioning in the classrooms creates the right atmosphere for long hours of learning.

The Syndicate Rooms provide the right setting for students for important brainstorming sessions.

A standard room allows students to discuss and exchange notes in an informal atmosphere.

Most of the studies take place in the classroom but generally in a formal atmosphere. Providing a standard room that serves as a synapse for students to exchange ideas and notes with their peers is the most sought after way of delivering a healthy study atmosphere.



Seminar Hall/Conference Room

The Seminar Hall has a seating capacity of 150. The hall is well equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual and presentation tools to facilitate smooth presentations etc. The conference room has a capacity of 30 people and enables the faculty to meet and interact with the delegations and eminent people from the corporate world. Most of the discussions regarding faculties and specific activities such as debates occur in these seminar halls and conference rooms.

Auditorium

What is a good college if not for a vast auditorium to showcase the talent the college possesses? It is also the place where the major important discussions take place, including corporate affairs.

An equipped, state-of-the-art auditorium with a seating capacity of 400 is part of the ultra-modern infrastructure at PEOPLE‘S CAMPUS. It provides the ideal setting for management events and corporate interaction programmes, as well as national seminars.

Lifestyle at PU

PU ensures that all the basic facilities required by the students are looked after. They have created their township with all the smallest of needs taken care of. The following are the amenities available for students when it comes to their lifestyle on campus.

Medical Facilities

A student does not have to worry about their health while studying for their future. This is one concern that the college has taken care of by providing top-notch medical facilities for all the students. Thus, when your child is at People’s University, you can be relaxed that their health is being looked after in the best way possible.

A medical facility is provided within the campus at the People’s Hospital, a well equipped, modern 1200 bed hospital attached to its medical college. The students get first aid free and advanced medical facilities at nominal charges.

Bank/ATM

People’s University has created more of a township for all the students to have the basic facilities within the campus itself. Be it loans or getting some cash withdrawn, everything is looked after.

The Central Bank of India has opened a branch in the People’s Campus. It also has an ATM attached to it. The bank also gives facilities for education loans to students.

Communications

People’s campus has its own Post Office with a distinct Pin code of 462037.

The People’s Group has a well structured and organized communication system to facilitate its extensive infrastructure. There is a network of more than 250 EPBX (Internal) telephone lines and 350 Centex telephone lines from AirTel. All our executives and essential personnel have been provided with mobile phones to cater to their communication needs.

Hostel Facility

Students come to the institute from every corner of the country. The hostel is one place where most of these students interact with each other for most of the day, and the college makes sure they don’t feel too far off from home. The hostel is surrounded by beautiful lawns and plantations, which give the feeling of a home away from home.

Single room accommodations are well furnished, airy, with proper housekeeping facilities, telephone facilities, and other amenities.

A mess with a neat and clean kitchen is attached to a dining hall.

The standard room has a TV with a cable connection.

Accommodations are separate for boys and girls.

The hostel is allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sports and Gymnasium

In tune with the objective of the overall development of students, various sporting and physical development activities are encouraged amongst students. Sports are an integral part of any college and one of the pride points for many college students. All the amenities for the same are provided in the PIMR college.

To enable students to enjoy sports, the campus is equipped with a stadium for holding various events like cricket, basketball, table tennis, badminton, etc.

There is a multi-facility fully equipped gym available within the stadium itself with the right coaches to make sure you are checking your health.

Restaurant and Haat

An all-day cafeteria run by the Indian Coffee House ensures refreshments for busy minds. It is also a place for students to interact with each other in a much more informal way and meet their seniors.

People’s Haat caters to the daily requirements of fruit, vegetables and other utility items. Hence, all the basic needs are also taken care of.

Hence, there are all the facilities available in the college itself, where a student can make sure that his headspace is also in the right place and they don’t even need to step out of the campus for the smallest of needs. Thus, People’s University ensures that the students are looked after in the best way possible with its advanced infrastructure when it comes to classrooms, auditoriums, and other professional facilities, as well as their lifestyle, does not take a hit when it comes to living in the hostels or spending time in the restaurants.

