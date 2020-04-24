Top Seven MBA Schools with Digital Marketing in India

Digital marketing comprises every marketing effort that utilizes an internet or an electronic device. A business leverages digital channels, like search engines, email, social media, and various other sites for getting connected with prospective and current customers.

Presently, digital marketing happens to be essential for your business as well as brand awareness. Every brand has gained a website, and when it doesn’t, then it does have a digital ad strategy or a social media presence.

Digital marketing and digital content are very common, and so, every consumer depends on them for learning more about brands.

Benefits of an online MBA program in digital marketing

When students study an online MBA in digital marketing, then this degree makes them prepared for a career in business marketing through the use of modern digital tools, like specialized applications, online advertising, content creation, and social media marketing.

Students involved in this program become capable of making an impact on utilizing their creative talents. They also develop their business acumen, and classes might comprise brand strategy, advertising management, and growth of apps for using on the web and social media strategies.

Job prospects of MBA in digital marketing

The advent of globalization has made traditional marketing hugely unproductive, and so, digital marketing has turned into the mainstream in this highly competitive market.

A graduate who has got a degree in digital marketing can bag the higher professional positions, like sales manager, market research analyst, brand manager, public relations manager, consultant, advertising manager, digital business marketer, N2N marketing director, or direct advertising manager.

Colleges and institutes that offer online MBA in digital marketing

TalentEdge – TalentEdge imparts knowledge via class exercises so that students can develop a hands-on skill that they can apply to a practical scenario. Aspirants also get lectures by renowned industry experts and faculty members.

They gain exposure to various techniques of digital marketing, like social media, search engine marketing, mobile marketing, etc. Indian participants for being eligible need to be graduates from a recognized university in any discipline and must have work experience of a minimum of three years.

upGrad – When you complete an online MBA in Digital Marketing from upGrad, you can get jobs, like marketing analytics, branding, content marketing, social media, SEM, and SEO. This course caters to traditional marketers, freshers, sales professionals, communication managers, and entrepreneurs.

For being eligible, students must have got a Bachelor’s degree or an equivalent degree from a recognized university. upGrad allows students to get personalized pathing of career directly from industry experts for charting out the finest opportunities grounded on their level of interests.

Great Learning – The course of Great Learning proposes a combined learning surrounding, which causes negligible disruptions for the working schedule. This course follows case-based teaching, which is similar to the renowned business schools in the world.

Again, students can also attend live mentorship sessions that aid candidates to get involved with one another where the mentor solves problems.

Udemy – With Udemy, you can complete course on social media marketing, analytics, Facebook marketing, email, YouTube, SEO, etc. After completing the course, you will understand the working method of the modern marketing funnel.

This course will also allow you to augment brand awareness with the help of social media. The remarkable thing is for doing this course, you do not need any experience, and the course is ideal for every kind of business, like a digital product, B2B, physical product, B2C, etc.

Amity Future Academy – After you complete an online MBA in digital marketing from Amity Future Academy, you can turn into a marketer who has a full understanding of the end-to-end journeys and experiences of their customers.

Again, students can also turn successful in forming a planned digital roadmap that meets both the business objectives of an organization and the expectations of the customers pretty well. They can also dive deep into the strategies, tools, and concepts for digital channels that trend in the industry.

Digital Vidya – This Company has been built particularly for the training of data analytics and digital marketing, and it has trained more than 20000 professionals from above 10000 brands in 1200+ training sessions.

You will find the weekend and weekday batches in 9 certification courses, and so, when you are a fresher and looking for a change in career, then you can take up its flagship six-months CDMM (certified digital marketing master) course.

Simplilearn – DMCA (Digital Marketing Certified Associate) is a course that the industry experts have designed for aiding aspirants in getting 360-degree information in the domain of digital marketing.

Students who take this course turn digital marketers besides being well-qualified and industry ready for their forthcoming career move. Additionally, they gain the appropriate skills through many projects and simulations.

Conclusion

Students who do online MBA with digital marketing get benefitted with marketing supervision, innovative planning, and imaginative communication besides laying stress on their practical applications.

They also get to their target customers via the digital networks for alluring clienteles and augmenting the performance of online commercials.

Read More