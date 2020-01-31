Best MAT Preparation Books, Online Mock Series

MAT preparation books are useful for all candidates (from beginners to intermediates). The books are extremely beneficial for the candidates who are preparing for the Management Aptitude Test without coaching.

But there are a plethora of preparation books available in the market for management exams like MAT which confuses aspirants. How will one select the best?

The next and crucial major query of the aspirants is, ‘Are the preparation books for MAT?’ Whether you have joined a coaching institute or not, the online mock test series are a must if an aspirant is targeting a 90+ percentile.

Find out the best books to prepare for MAT that will help you to score well in the exam. Also, check the best mock test series available online for MAT.

What is the best book for preparing the MAT exam?

There isn’t a single book that will help you to champion all aptitude skills of MAT. Here is a list of all the best preparation books available for MAT.

Overall

● Mission MBA MAT 2 Mock Tests & Solved Papers by BS Sijwalii and Tarun Goyal.

● Complete Guide for MAT and Other MBA Entrance Exams 4th Edition. Publication- Disha

Sample Papers

● Face To Face MAT With 23 Years Solved Papers 2020. Publication- Arihant

● MAT 10 Year-wise Solved Papers (2019 – 10). Publication- Disha

● MAT 23 years Topic-wise Solved Papers (1997-2019) 8th Edition. Publication- Disha

Language Comprehension

● How to Prepare for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for the CAT and other Management Exams by Arun Sharma and Meenakshi Upadhyay. Publication- McGraw Hill Education

● English Comprehension for MAT/ CMAT/ MHCET/ NMAT Exams by Disha Experts.

Mathematical Skills

● How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for CAT and other Management Exams by Arun Sharma. Publication- McGraw Hill Education

● Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations Paperback by R S Aggarwal. Publication- S. Chand

Data Analysis and Sufficiency

● Data Analysis and Sufficiency for MAT/ CMAT/ MHCET/ NMAT Exams by Disha Experts.

● How to Prepare for Data Interpretation for CAT by Arun Sharma. Publication- McGraw Hill Education

● Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency By Ananta Ashisha: Data Interpretation by Arihant Expert.

Intelligence and Critical Reasoning

● A New Approach to Reasoning Verbal & Non-Verbal by B.S. Sijwali and Indu Sijwali. Publication- Arihant

● General Intelligence and Critical Reasoning for MAT/ CMAT/ MHCET/ NMAT Exams by Disha Experts.

● A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S. Aggarwal (2019-20 Session) by R.S. Aggarwal. Publication- S Chand

Indian and Global Environment

● Current Affairs Magazines like Yojana, Kurukshetra will be useful for the knowledge of recent government initiatives and policies.

● Yearbooks- Manorama English Yearbook 2020 by Mammen Mathew. India Yearbook by Publications Division, Government of India.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for MAT Exam Discussion

Top Online MAT Mock Test Series

Mock tests are extremely crucial for a candidate’s preparation, especially when it comes to a competitive exam like MAT. Why are mock tests important?

The mocks give a real-time feel of the exam before applicants appear for the actual exam. It helps the candidates to assess their level of preparation and identify their strengths and weaknesses. Most online mock tests also provide a detailed analysis of the aspirant’s attempt and feedback on the solutions.

AIMMAT by T.I.M.E – The AIMMAT by TIME is an online mock test series that aims to help the aspirants in terms of preparation and practice. Apart from full-length Mock Tests, TIME also provides online sectional tests for applicants. The series is based on the latest exam pattern and prepares the candidates for time management. TIME offers two packages. a) Basic @ Rs. 590 – Includes 10 full Mocks and 40 topic wise tests. b) Enhanced @ Rs. 790 – Includes 15 full length mocks and 60 sectional tests IMS India – The IMS MAT Test Pack, offers 5 full mock tests at the Rs . 700 . The test will also provide detailed solutions and Personal Evaluation Report (PER) with Section-wise, area-wise, topic-wise, etc. analysis. Testbag – The MAT test series package of Testbag includes 15 complete mock tests, 50 sectional tests, subject wise, topic wise and chapter wise tests. Ixambee – The ixambee portal provides 5 free mock test series for MAT aspirants. Candidates need to register with the portal to avail the full-length mock tests. TCYOnline – Another portal providing multiple free mock tests is TCY Online. Aspirants looking for free mock tests need to register with the portal to get complete access.

