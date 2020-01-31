List of documents needed for CMAT

The Common Management Admission Test or CMAT is a popular management entrance exam that National Testing Agency conducts annually. More than 74,000 applicants registered for the CMAT 2020.

Filling the registration form is very important. Applicants must keep all the document with them while applying for the CMAT. Applicants must furnish the correct details and upload the necessary documents. The NTA lists the details of all documents and an important advisory stating the list of things to carry and not to carry in the test venue of CMAT.

Candidates must carry all the listed documents, especially the original ID, without which no applicant will be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Find out what are the important documents required to fill the registration form, the documents one should carry for CMAT exam and the list of items to avoid in this article.

Documents Needed For CMAT Registration

All qualification documents (class X, XII, Bachelor Degree’s mark sheet).

A clear scan copy of a passport size photograph in JPG/JPEG format. The size of the file should be between size 10 kb–200 kb.

A clear scan copy of the candidate’s signature in JPG/JPEG format. The size of the signature file should be between 4 kb–30 kb.

List of Documents to Carry for CMAT 2020

For the 2020 exam, applicants were required to carry the following documents.

The print out of the CMAT 2020 Admit Card on an A4 size paper(preferably colour). One passport size photograph similar to the Online Application Form’s photo to affix on the attendance sheet at the exam centre. An original copy of valid Photo ID proof. Any of the following documents will be acceptable.

PAN card / Driving License / Voter ID / Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph) /

E- Aadhaar /Ration Card / Bank Passbook with Photograph

The documents NOT ACCEPTED as valid IDs include ID cards of Schools / Colleges / Universities / Coaching Centres, AADHAR enrollment receipt without number, Photocopies/Images of mobile phones, etc. PwD applicants must bring with them the certificate issued by the Competent Authority. Candidates with Physical Disability are required to report early for facilitation during entry.

List of Items Not to Carry for CMAT

Candidates in possession of any of the following items will not be allowed to appear for the CMAT paper. Applicants are not to carry even a pen and rough papers as both items will be provided by the NTA officials at the exam hall or room.

Instrument

Geometry

Pencil box

Handbag

Purse

Any Type of Paper

Stationery

Textual Material (printed or written)

Eatables and Water (loose or packed)

Mobile Phone

EarPhone

Microphone

Pager

Calculator

DocuPen

Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera

Tape Recorder

To wear/carry any type of watch including Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator

Any metallic item or

Electronic gadgets/ devices

