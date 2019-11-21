HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    • AAI Recruitment 2019: Apply for 702 Vacancies for Security Screener and Multitasker Posts on aai.aero

    AAI Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for 702 Vacancies for Security Screener and Multitasker Posts on aai.aero.

    AAI Recruitment 2019
    AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS) have discharged warning applications for the enrollment of Security Screener Posts and Multitaskers on a one-year Fixed Term Contract basis at various AAICLAS Offices all over India. Aspirants can apply for the post in the organization prior to 09 December 2019.

    Vacancy Details:

    Cities Security Screener (419) Posts Multitasker (282) Posts
    Surat – 16 07
    Bhopal – 16 Posts 16 07
    Ahmedabad – 67 Posts 67
    Kolkata – 73 Posts 73 20
    Goa – 50 Posts 50
    Srinagar – 7 Posts 07
    Chennai – 114 Posts 114
    Calicut – 30 Posts 30
    Jaipur – 25 Posts 25
    Lucknow – 21 Posts 21
    Srinagar 15
    Madurai 18
    Tirupati 18
    Vadodara 18
    Raipur 18
    Udaipur 18
    Ranchi 18
    Vishakhapatnam 18
    Indore 18
    Amritsar 18
    Mangalore 18
    Bhubneshwar 18
    Agartala 18
    Port Blair 18

     Salary:

    For Security Screener – Rs.25000/- to Rs.30000/- per month

    For Multitasker – 15,000/- to Rs.20,000/- per month

    Eligibility Criteria:

    Security Screener

    Graduate from any recognized University with the capacity to communicate in Hindi, English and acquainted with local language with valid BCAS Basic AVSEC (13 days) Certificate

    Multitasker

    Minimum class 10th/Matriculation with the capacity to talk in Hindi, English and familiar with the nearby language.

    Minimum of 1 year of experience with air terminal in the zones of Baggage and Cargo Loading and Unloading, Aircraft Cabin Cleaning area with any Airlines or Ground Handling Agency at Indian Airports as it were.

    The official website to know more about the recruitment is https://www.aai.aero/ .

    Age Limit: Maximum 45 Years

    How to Apply:

    The Eligible aspirants can apply for the post in the recommended format and send the application alongside other important documents to ” The Joint General Manager (HR), AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited, AAICLAS Complex, Delhi Flying Club Road, Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi-110003″ most recent by 09 December 2019.

    Also read, AAI JE Airport Operations 2018 Results.

