AAI Recruitment 2019: Apply for 702 Vacancies for Security Screener and Multitasker Posts on aai.aero

AAI Recruitment 2019

AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS) have discharged warning applications for the enrollment of Security Screener Posts and Multitaskers on a one-year Fixed Term Contract basis at various AAICLAS Offices all over India. Aspirants can apply for the post in the organization prior to 09 December 2019.

Vacancy Details:

Cities Security Screener (419) Posts Multitasker (282) Posts Surat – 16 07 Bhopal – 16 Posts 16 07 Ahmedabad – 67 Posts 67 – Kolkata – 73 Posts 73 20 Goa – 50 Posts 50 – Srinagar – 7 Posts 07 – Chennai – 114 Posts 114 – Calicut – 30 Posts 30 – Jaipur – 25 Posts 25 – Lucknow – 21 Posts 21 – Srinagar – 15 Madurai – 18 Tirupati – 18 Vadodara – 18 Raipur – 18 Udaipur – 18 Ranchi – 18 Vishakhapatnam – 18 Indore – 18 Amritsar – 18 Mangalore – 18 Bhubneshwar – 18 Agartala – 18 Port Blair – 18

Salary:

For Security Screener – Rs.25000/- to Rs.30000/- per month

For Multitasker – 15,000/- to Rs.20,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria:

Security Screener

Graduate from any recognized University with the capacity to communicate in Hindi, English and acquainted with local language with valid BCAS Basic AVSEC (13 days) Certificate

Multitasker

Minimum class 10th/Matriculation with the capacity to talk in Hindi, English and familiar with the nearby language.

Minimum of 1 year of experience with air terminal in the zones of Baggage and Cargo Loading and Unloading, Aircraft Cabin Cleaning area with any Airlines or Ground Handling Agency at Indian Airports as it were.

The official website to know more about the recruitment is https://www.aai.aero/ .

Age Limit: Maximum 45 Years

How to Apply:

The Eligible aspirants can apply for the post in the recommended format and send the application alongside other important documents to ” The Joint General Manager (HR), AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited, AAICLAS Complex, Delhi Flying Club Road, Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi-110003″ most recent by 09 December 2019.

