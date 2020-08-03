Application Deadline Extended and new Exam Cities added for OJEE

The Coronavirus pandemic has stretched through the length and breadth of the country, risking the lives of thousands of citizens. The virus has not only posed as a threat to the well-being of people but has caused havoc in the day to day activities of every individual.

The students of different educational institutions also have fell prey to the aftermaths and side-effects of the pandemic. With delayed examinations and a changed scenario, hundreds of students have been witnessing a great disturbance in their lives.

Not only this, but the students have also been urging the authorities for quick reforms for eliminating their difficulties.

With this, the educational boards of different states have been releasing updates about exam schedules, modes of examination, etc. to get hold of the admission process as soon as possible for smooth functionality in future.

Important updates for candidates

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has also released an update regarding their admission procedure.

The students can now fill the application form till 31st of July, 2020. The dates have been extended keeping in the consideration the prevalent situation in the nation and to provide flexibility to the aspirants.

Not only this, but the OJEE Board has also added new exam cities to allow students from different corners of the country to give the test with minimum travel requirements.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination or OJEE is conducted annually for admissions into courses like B.Pharm, MCA, MBA/PGDM, etc. the colleges and universities taking part in the examination accept the scores or percentile achieved in the test for further admissions.

The state-level entrance test is conducted by the OJEE Cell focusing on the annual admission of students into multi-disciplinary courses and streams. The score achieved in the entrance test and accepted by universities and colleges as per their cut-off lists and eligibility criteria.

The OJEE Board has extended the date of filing the application form till the 31st of July, 2020. The candidates will be required to make payments through online modes. The guidelines state that the payment can be made by the 5th of August, 2020.

The entrance test is given by students applying for a diverse undergraduate and post-graduate course in the universities and colleges associated with the entrance test cell.

Admit cards to be released soon

The admit cards for the test will be soon released by the board for various undergraduate and post-graduate courses. However, the entrance test has been postponed until further notice by the Odisha State Government.

The test score achieved in the exam can be used further for admission into courses like MTech, MCA, BCA, M.Pharm, Integrated MBA, etc. however for admission into courses like BHMS, BAMS, BTech, MBBS, etc. NEET and JEE score is considered as per the released cut-off list.

Several self-financed institutions, Government universities, Colleges, etc. are associated with the board and accept hundreds of candidates into different disciplines every year.

New cities added as examination centres

As per the latest update released by the board, the authorities have also added new cities for the test. This will allow new students to apply for the entrance test afresh considering the availability of the exam centre and their comfort.

The additional cities will also allow students to give the test without risking their health and well-being whenever the pandemic statistics achieve a downfall.

For the candidates who have already chosen their preference for the test centre, the portal will be activated to amend their choices for the same between the 24th of July to the 31st of July, 2020. As per the guidelines, the following cities have been added to the list of entrance test centres-

Jeypore Bargarh Baripada Angul Keonjhar

The authorities have also released a list of courses for which the entrance test centre modification can be done. The courses for which students can amend their choice of the exam centre are listed below

M.Arch M.Pharm M Plan MTech MTech (Part-time) MCA MBA B. Pharm Integrated MBA (Diploma) LE-Tech (Diploma) LE-Tech (BSc) LE-Pharm BTech (Special OJEE)

Earlier, the candidates were allowed to fill the application forms least by 25th of July with payment of application fee till the 31st of July.

However, the extended dates have given relief to the candidates allowing students who could not apply before to submit the form till the extended date lasts. However, the entrance examination will only be conducted when the health crisis in the nation witnesses a downfall.

Therefore, the test has been postponed until further notice, and the new date will be announced by the authorities after the assessment of the situation. The admit card will also be released soon after.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Exam will be conducted through online CBT medium with a different number of questions for every course. However, the questions will be in the form of multiple-choice pattern for all the courses and programmes.

The entrance test for different courses will be conducted in English language only. The candidates will achieve plus 4 marks for every correct answer and a minus 1 mark for every incorrect answer.

The candidates who have applied or will be applying for the test are advised to keep a tab on the official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Exam Board for further updates and admission and test guidelines. Moreover, the students also make changes n their choice of test centre till the extended date lasts.

