Allahabad High Court HJS Mains 2019 Result Released on allahabadhighcourt.in, Check Details here

Allahabad High Court HJS Mains 2019 Result

Allahabad High Court has given the result of UP High Court Higher Judicial recruitment 2018. The exam was conducted to fill 59 vacancies. Candidates with a Bachelor’s degree in Law with minimum years of Advocate practice within an age limit of 35 years to 45 years were eligible for the post. Applicants who attended the Allahabad High Court Higher Judicial mains exam 2018 can download their outcome through the official site of Allahabad High Court.

Allahabad High Court Higher Judicial Service mains exam 2018 was held on 26, 27 and 28 April 2018 at different test centres. Each one of those applicants who have qualified Phase-2 or Higher Judicial Service main exam 2018 with a minimum of 45% score has been shortlisted provisionally to attend the interview round.

How to download Allahabad High Court Higher Judicial Service mains result:

Log on to the official website of Allahabad High Court, http://www.allahabadhighcourt.in/ .

Click on the ‘Allahabad High Court High Court Higher Judicial mains result” link available on the website.

A PDF will be generated.

Applicants can check the result looking for their roll number in the list.

Also, shortlisted applicants are suggested to download and take a printout of the outcome for future reference.

As indicated in the Allahabad High Court Higher Judicial Service mains (2) result 2018-19, an aggregate of 117 applicants have been shortlisted provisionally for interview round. Every single chosen candidate is required to carry their original certificates and documents alongside a photocopy of reports upon his or her arrival on the day of the Interview.

