CTET 2019: After Examination Information such as Schedule for Answer Keys, Results etc.

CTET 2019

CTET 2019, which is the Central Eligibility Test has been conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) successfully on the month of December. This particular examination was conducted across the country today in 2935 examination centers.

The examination consisted of Paper I and Paper II. The number of students that showed up for this examination is said to be around 28.32 lakh candidates, according to the information that was released by the board. Now that the exam is over, exam information like answer keys schedule and results will be available for checking shortly.

Answer key availability:

The answer key is expected to be released by the board very shortly. It is said to be most likely to be released in the next week. The answer key can be downloaded by the candidates who appeared for the exam through the official site of CTET using the following link: www.ctet.nic.in . According to the official notice provided, the result of CET 2019 is expected to be released in around six weeks from the date the exam is conducted.

Selection Criteria:

Since the CTET exam has no cut off, the only criterion for the qualification of the candidates is that they should score 60 percent or more in order to clear the exam.

There is also consideration of giving concessions to candidates that belong to SC/ST, Other background candidates and candidates who are differently abled, by the school managements that are Government (aided or unaided), local bodies and such.

As per the information brochure, this is on the basis of their extant reservation policy.

The qualifying certificate of the CTET that is provided is valid for an appointment for seven years. This is considered from the date when the results are declared. For more information regarding this exam, official site of CTET can be visited.

