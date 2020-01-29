Allahabad High Court Answer Key 2019 for RO & Computer Assistant Exam Released on allahabadhighcourt.in

Allahabad High Court Answer Key 2019

The answer key 2019 and objection form for Review Officer Recruitment Exam 2019 and Computer Assistant Recruitment Exam 2019 has been released by the Allahabad High Court. Candidates appeared in this exam can download the answer key released on the official website of Allahabad High Court.

Candidates having any doubt in the answer key can fill objection form in the specific format. The answer for Allahabad High Court RO and Allahabad High Court Computer Assistant can be downloaded through the below link.

Candidates can login in the provided links. Allahabad High Court (HC) answer keys and objection forms are made available from 29 January 2020 up to 03 February 2020. Candidates must follow the mentioned steps to download the answer key.

Candidates can download Allahabad High Court Answer Key from the official website of Allahabad High Court www.allahabadhighcourt.in .

Steps to Download Allahabad High Court Answer Key:

Visit the official website of Allahabad High Court as mentioned above in the paragraph.

Click on the Recruitment link, given at the bottom of the homepage.

Go to the “Answer keys and objection forms for the Stage-I examination of Review Officer Recruitment Examination-2019” link.

You will get redirected to anew window.

Go to the link of objection forms for Computer Assistant Recruitment Examination-2019.

Enter the individual credentials to login into the account.

Check and download the Allahabad High Court RO Answer Key or Download Allahabad High Court Computer Assistant Answer Key.

Submit and take a print of the objection form.

The direct link to download the answer keys are,

Allahabad High Court RO- Answer Key Download and Objection Form

Allahabad High Court Computer Assistant- Answer Key Download

Allahabad High Court- Objection Form

Allahabad High Court RO and Computer Assistant exam was held on 12 January 2020. Keep checking the official site for more updates and details.

