All you need to know about ISB&M

International School of Business and Media (ISB&M) is widely acknowledged to be one of the finest educational institutions in Pune, having always pushed its students to enhance their knowledge and ability.

Placements: Placements is really remarkable in ISB&M. For batch 2018-2020, over 93% students got placed by mid year and 100% got placed at the end of the year for the academic session . Over 121 recruiters participated in the process. Even summer internship was provided to the whole batch i.e. 100% of students got summer internship from the college itself with really good stipends. Average salary is about 8 lacs CTC and highest is about 15 lacs CTC. Top companies like Aditya Birla, Bajaj, byzu’s, Itc, 9X media,LG, ICICI group, Wipro etc. comes every year to the campus to recruit students.

Infrastructure : ISB&M has really good facilities and infrastructure for great learning and development. They have 24 hours computer lab and digital library facilities, newspaper facility, fully Wi-Fi enabled campus, classroom are equipped with projectors, auditorium, and other facilities like conference hall, amphitheatre, swimming pool, cafeteria and also 24 hr. medical facilities are also available. They have separate hostels for boys and girls which has all the basic facilities like clean washrooms, 24 hour hot water, Wi-Fi etc. The quality of food is really remarkable as compared to the most of the colleges. As the college is in outskirts of the pune one can enjoy a breath-taking view every time.

Faculty : Faculties are the best asset of any institute and same goes for ISB&M. We have highly qualified and experienced faculties who encourages effective and application based learning which enables the students to be industry ready. Course curriculum is optimum as per the present needs of the industry which is updated from time to time. The methods of teaching includes case studies, live projects, group assignments, group discussions as well as online methods of learning. This all makes the ISB&M environment really competitive and allows the students to grow in all the areas

Other Details : I chose core HRM as my area of interest and the best thing about this course is the faculties. We have one of the top faculty who teaches us the core subjects. We are given various assignments, group projects, live projects, case studies which is not only enhancing our knowledge, but also teaching us how to deal in the organization in future. Apart from the studies, ISB&M gives equal importance to the extra and co-curricular activities. Events such as Forza, Crescendo, Aaghaaz, Media pulse, HR share etc. happens in college every year. Campus surrounding and crowd is really good, students from almost all parts of India studies here.

