Masters’ Union School of Business: What Makes it Different?

With nearly two-thirds of its population under the age of 35, India packs boundless potential in its demography. However, closer scrutiny gives more reasons to worry than to celebrate. We, as a country, have grand aspirations but are clearly not doing enough to provide our youth with an education that helps them lead India into the future. Every year, India belts out an army of unemployable graduates. We issue them degrees but do not impart the skills that will help them meaningfully participate in the economy. Rote-learning has always been the bane of the Indian education system, but its impact on the workforce today feels more pronounced than ever, given how the rapid evolution in technology is practically reorienting the industry’s trajectory every six months.

We need employees who do not merely keep up with changing trends but can confidently build them into their very approach to work. Bringing more focus to this potentially elaborate discussion, I propose to look into the domain of business management and the kind of managers we should be training.

Let’s look at how students of medicine, owing to their training, are able to do so well, both in terms of learning outcomes and employability. A medical college is always situated in the middle of a hospital. The teachers there are not career academics, but practising doctors, and the classes are all essentially internships, where students work with their hands right from day one. They learn through treating the illness of real patients rather than solving obscure problem sets, making their education truly hands-on.

What if a management programme could run just like a medical school? What if the same pedagogical dynamics could be brought into a business programme? This powerful idea is being brought to life at the Masters’ Union School of Business, through its flagship Post Graduate Programme in Technology and Business Management (PGP-TBM). I recently had the opportunity to explore what is being done there differently, and here’s what I found out.

Masters’ Union is forging an academic paradigm that is truly hands-on. To begin with, the teachers here are not career academics who themselves have never stepped into a boardroom or a business office, but real practitioners — CXOs, managers, managing directors and board members — who have attained professional excellence while engaging with the complexities of the business world head-on, and creating benchmarks for others to emulate. These practitioners bring their real-world experience to the classroom, telling authentic stories of tackling real challenges, rather than work with simulated cases. Moreover, they provide one-on-one mentorship to students, and run ‘shadow’ programs, which provide the students the privilege to follow them into their original work environment and watch them in action. The founders of the programme discovered to their delight that there is no shortage of such dynamic practitioners who have a passion for teaching and are keen to give back, and managed to bring several of them on board.

A key advantage of having teachers from the industry, it is being observed, is the hands-on nature of the classes designed by them. They have been providing the students an opportunity to learn by doing, bringing in real consulting projects from their parent companies as assignments. For instance, a course on Marketing involved designing a marketing campaign for a credit card company under the guidance of the Chief Marketing Officer.

Similarly, some courses are in situ, adopting an experiential approach, so that the students travel to the company locations and learn about its operational model firsthand. This means, for instance, that students learn about supply chain management through an immersive visit to the Reliance Refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Furthermore, this engagement with veteran practitioners is likely to pave the path for coveted employment opportunities for the students.

The PGP-TBM by Masters’ Union endeavours to be new-age, grooming students to understand and appreciate technology, and how it is entwined with the operational models of modern businesses. All corporate or business-oriented jobs today require a technical aptitude which, in turn, needs academic reinforcement. So, the curriculum imparts a functional understanding of what upcoming technologies like Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning entail, and how they can be leveraged to bring innovative business ideas to life.

A key ingredient in making a technology-oriented programme like this successful would be the active inclusion of research centres that are fertile with new thoughts and discoveries that thrive on the possibility to marry technology and business, a winning combination that has shown the path to the future to every generation. The best research emerging from these centres is poised to enrich the perspective of the students, keeping them steadily ahead of the curve.

One of the most interesting aspects of the PGP-TBM, for me, is its locational setting in the very heart of Gurugram’s business district, thriving in the midst of global companies — all part of the elite Fortune 500 club — as an active component of the ecosystem, and not tucked 50 miles away from Delhi, in absolute obscurity. This mammoth locational advantage provides several exciting possibilities of sheer osmosis and cross-pollination of ideas. Students have the privilege to listen to guest lectures or sit in for a focussed mentoring session by corporate stalwarts, who move across a few floors to meet them, as opposed to taking a few hours out of their hectic schedules just to reach the B-school. Eventually, if the students strategize well, that life-altering internship or the job of their dreams could end up being just a short elevator ride away!

The Masters’ Union paradigm seems to be ably addressing the challenges facing India’s higher education sector. It’s a small start towards an audacious goal and its success could ring in an entirely new academic era, converging a diverse range of programmes and disciplines towards a hands-on, experiential approach which may build yet another army of graduates, but one that can make sense of the future as it unfolds and are competent to take charge of it. We owe this to our youth and the world.

