AIIMS PG 2020 First Counselling Seat Allocation Result Released on aiimsexam.org

AIIMS PG 2020

The All India institute of Medical Science admits the students in their campus based on the counselling process. There will be total of three rounds of counselling process based on which the candidates will be admitted for the courses which are available.

The first round of counselling was conducted on the 6th of December 2019. The counselling is being conducted for the post graduate courses now. So, the candidates interested and eligible to their MD or MS or MDS or DM or MCH can apply for the counselling.

An official notice has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Science that the results of the 1st round of counselling has been released and the candidates can check their results from the official website of the All India institute of medical science. The candidates who are all selected can choose if they are willing to accept the application or they also have to option to withdraw from it.

Steps to Follow to Check Result:

The candidates must take up the instructions given below to check the results.

The procedures are as follows:

The candidates must need to visit the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Science, www.aiimsexam.org.

The candidates find a link that reads, ‘first round results for MD, MS, MDS, DM, MCH’ on the home page of the website.

Clicking on the web link will take the candidates to a new page.

In the new page results of the 1st round of counselling will be displayed to the candidates in the form of PDF.

The candidates after viewing the results are advised to take a print out of the results for the future references.

The 2nd round of counselling will be on 24 December 2019.

