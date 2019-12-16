HP Patwari Result 2019 Out Today on himachal.nic.in, Check for More Details here

HP Patwari Result 2019

The update has been brought up by Department of Revenue, HP has to announce its HP Patwari Result 2019 today, December 15, 2019. The patwari examination was carried on November 17, 2019.For more details of the exam, candidates shall check below.

How to check?

Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check for more related details from the official website of the Department of Revenue, HP.

Go to the official site of Department of Revenue, HP at himachal.nic.in.

Select and click on HP Patwari Result 2019 link available on the main page.

Once a new page will open with a PDF file.

Verify your result and download the file.

Also, if needed candidates shall keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

The respective candidates who have arrived for the written exam can check their results on the official web site of the Department of Revenue, HP on www.himachal.nic.in .

Note that Aspirants can also check the final answer key that is available on the official site along with the result. The selection list comprises the name of the candidate, roll number, father’s name, and address.

The examination was administered at around 1188 exam centers in HP and 304970 candidates have arrived for the exam this year. The candidates who have given the examination shall check their results by following these simple steps given above. The number was really large and the dedication which was seen at centers was incomparable so as it is seen in the results. So, we wish best wishes to selected candidates who successfully were able to clear the examination making best use the opportunity.

For more details of the same, candidates must check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

<noscript><iframe title="Himachal HP Patwari Result 2019 | District Wise | Category Wise | Result PDF | Patwari Exam Result" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2X7J0rM7hPA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

HP Patwari Result 2019 Out Today on himachal.nic.in, Check for More Details here was last modified:

Read More