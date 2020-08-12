Here’s How Mahindra Group Uses An Autonomous University Launch To Affect Higher Education

Mahindra Group has announced that it has established an independent university in Hyderabad for offering different graduate, post-graduate as well as Ph.D. courses.

MU (Mahindra University) in a statement mentioned that it intends to drive interdisciplinary educational excellence combining the study of technology and science with philosophy, design, ethics, and humanities.

Mahindra University is a part of the MEI (Mahindra Educational Institutions), a not-for-profit subordinate of Tech Mahindra.

It will have modern curricula that are curated for leveraging some emerging technologies, such as blockchain, data science, and data analytics.

The multi-disciplinary 130-acre campus in Hyderabad will propose under-graduate, post-graduate, and Ph.D. courses.

This comprises the Ecole Centrale School of Engg. which was formed in the year 2014. According to Anand Mahindra, MU Chancellor and Mahindra Group Chairman, high-quality education possesses transformative strength for nations and people.

What the future looks like?

This educational institution would attempt to propose a highly balanced education, thus, combine the newest technologies with liberal arts for forming the generation-next leaders who have got a universal world view, Mahindra added.

MU intends to launch the School of Law, School of Management, and Indira Mahindra School of Education as a portion of its fast roadmap in 2021-22.

School of Media & Liberal Arts will be included in the year 2022-23 whereas the School of Design will be included in 2023-24, according to Mahindra Group.

The resources

An assumed 4000 students besides more than 300 faculty members would be in place all across different schools at Mahindra University in the following five years.

According to C P Gurnani, Tech Mahindra CEO and MD, the MU happens to be a testament to its commitment towards connecting the skill gap besides forming global leaders who are ready to alter, transform, and adapt based on the business environment and lively market requirements.

Introducing the new way of thinking

The University is also looking forward to providing access to various multi-disciplinary learning which is concentrated on leveraging the strength of emotional intelligence and artificial intelligence.

They will aid students in developing some new-age skills and also coach entrepreneurial thinking for enabling them in solving complicated challenges that society faces, according to Gurnani, who is also a member of the board of management of MU.

Vineet Nayyar, a member of the Mahindra University board of management, said that the university would act as a vital enabler in proposing an all-inclusive learning and educational experience which includes design-led and analytical thinking, creative problem-solving and quantitative competencies besides a passion for entrepreneurship and innovation.

The next step

MU has planned to bring the industrial and corporate ecosystems together via its Centers of Excellence.

Aspirants will get access to the expertise of Mahindra group through a visiting faculty, a Centre of Excellence, and various other strategic engagements. Again, they will also be proposed opportunities where they can have interaction with CXOs and CEOs of organizations from all over the world.

Mahindra University has got a Centre for AI (Artificial Intelligence), a Supercomputer laboratory, a Centre for Sustainable Systems and Infrastructure, and the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

Some extra centers that are being considered comprise the Centre for Research in Photonics and Optics, the Centre for Executive Education, and Centre for Experimental and Computational Mechanics.

